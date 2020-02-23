LOGANSPORT -- Amid a hallway full of tears, sniffles and strong hugs, the little daughter of South Central coach Wes Bucher toddled up to her daddy, handing him a plastic concession stand tray holding a piece of stale, dry pretzel and some cold cheese, actually warning him that the dip was spicy.
Out of the mouths of babes, indeed.
In the midst of the toughest moment of Bucher's three-year head coaching career, the innocent gesture from a child not old enough to understand the emotion of the circumstances, couldn't help but bring a smile to his face, even if the pretzel didn't taste good and the cheese was spicy.
"My God, the effort the seniors put into program, if there was anything I can do to make them feel better, I would," Bucher said. "You've got to love the fight."
In the emptiness of an emotional, gut-wrenching loss, Bucher was able to find solace in the tenacity of his team, which looked like it go meekly, trailing Frankton by 10 late in the third quarter. Anyone who knew even the least bit about the Satellites knew that wasn't going to happen.
"I'm so proud of the team," Amber Wolf said. "We've come so far this season. We have grown so much. I love every single one of these girls."
On a team full of personalities, Wolf was the undisputed alpha, the lead voice.
"She showed it," Bucher said. "Anybody who watched this game got to see her personality on and off the court. With the way the team has grown, they have learned from her ways and are replicating it. She knows they will step up when she says they need to step up. She does a really good job of continuing to push, knowing the bar's never high enough. She comes in working as hard as she possibly can every day. She's just tenacious."
Bucher respected the swagger that Wolf and the team exuded in themselves and each other, so much so that he even let them take the reins in the game. In the second half, they wanted to go to their 1-3-1 defense to shake things up, and though he preferred not to, he deferred to them.
"They know what they want to accomplish and how they wanted to get there," he said. "To be honest, I'm not going to stop them. If that's what they have in their mind, that's what's going to work best. I have to trust them. You can't replace your seniors. Every one brings their own unique skill set. They're just so fun to be around every day."
As Wolf prepares to embark on the next phase of her basketball career at DePauw, she's going to miss what she leaves behind with the Satellites. She won't score another point in an S.C. uniform, but her impact will continue to be felt with the indelible imprint she made.
"I'm so thankful for everything the community does to support us," Wolf said. "I think each and every one wanted to give me a hug. I was just going down the line. It's so emotional. This hurts really bad, but I think this is just going to make them better. They're going to remember how bad us seniors hurt and they're not going to want that feeling. It's definitely going to fuel them for next year. They're going to bounce back from this. I'll be here somewhere, sitting in the stands watching them."
Some of the pain in narrowly missing a trip to state comes in knowing the chances don't come along on a regular basis for most programs. To a person, optimism was high following their toughest of losses that this, as Wolf suggested, won't be South Central's last run.
"There's definitely high expectations," Delanie Gale said. "We're a family. That's what we'll continue to be, no matter what."
"I think next season we can come out even stronger," Abbie Tomblin added. "Every single one of the seniors are irreplaceable. They taught us a lot and I think we can learn a lot from them."
While replacing Wolf, Faith Biggs and Lexy Wade, Bucher will return three starters in Gale, Tomblin and budding rebounding machine Olivia Marks. The six players from an undefeated JV team will get their opportunity to fill in around them.
"I'm excited to see this program next year, to see what we can do moving forward," Bucher said. "We've got a good program here. (Success) needs to be the mentality. That's always been our coaching goals. It's always state or bust. Obviously you have to be the best to get there. The last two years, we made it to the (Porter County Conference) championship, we've gotten to a regional, we've won a regional. We have to keep taking those little baby steps. It's matter of keep pushing. The confidence with everybody is something that needs to continue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.