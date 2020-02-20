La PORTE — Basketball, for Aameer Sahi, was more than just a game.
“It was a connector of people,” La Lumiere Head of School Adam Kronk said.
Thursday night, family, friends and teachers gathered at La Lu as the school cemented Sahi’s place in school history by naming its prestigious One of Us award in memory of the beloved 2016 alum who died last August at 21 of a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor, a form of sarcoma cancer.
“I came here the year after he graduated, but it feels like I was here when he was here,” Kronk said. “From Day One, he was a student I always heard about in a positive way. He had an extremely large impact on his peers and teachers.”
The idea of naming the One of Us award, the only school award voted on by students, after Sahi, quickly gained legs as alumni and teachers reached out to Kronk about it. The school reached out to Sahi’s family about modifying it to be called the Aameer Sahi One of Us Award, Kronk said, as a way to carry on his spirit.
“It means everything to us,” Sonny Sahi, Ameer’s father, said. “The whole high school is taking pride in one of their own. For this to happen for Aameer, it’s a legacy and they’re keeping it alive for him. It’s just beautiful. I’m so proud of him that after he’s gone, his legacy is alive.”
After attending La Lumiere, where he was on the lower-level team, Sahi wanted to stay close to some of his classmates who were going to DePaul, where he became the team manager.
“I’m so glad we brought him here,” Sonny Sahi, Aameer’s father, said before Thursday’s Lakers’ lopsided win over the International Sports Academy at Marsch Gymnasium. “Mind you, initially, he didn’t want to come here. He wanted to go to Marian Catholic with his buddies. He told me, I’ll go to La Lumiere if you promise me one thing, you let me pick my own university.”
The school fit like hand and glove for the Sahi family and La Lu, in good times and bad.
“We’re so blessed to have LaLu in our lives,” Sahi said. “I call these his foundational years. It brought out scholar, character, just everything about him is LaLu. He dreamt, slept basketball. That’s why both of my boys were here.”
Sahi was diagnosed in childhood with Neurofibromatosis type 1, a condition characterized by skin pigmentation changes and tumor growth along nerves. It didn’t manifest itself until 2017 at DePaul.
“LaLu was always there for us,” Sonny Sahi said. “They always came to check up on us, (Athletics Director) Matt (Marvin), Adam, the players, just a blessing to be a part of this tight-knit community, each and every step of the way, what La Lu has done for us. Everybody cares here.”
The school initiated plans for a night to honor Sahi back in August almost immediately after his passing.
“It seemed like a no brainer,” Kronk said. “Basketball was always a big part of his life. He passionately loved the sport, so a game like this played in his honor just seemed so appropriate.”
Aameer’s aunt, Neetu Masuta, was among some 35 to 40 family members who came Thursday to see her nephew honored.
“There’s no words really to express how much we appreciate La Lumiere and the families,” Masuta said. “When Aameer was at his lowest, they always lifted him up and brought him joy and happiness. This is just another piece of that. He’s watching us, looking down at us and wants it to be a good event. He obviously wants La Lumiere to win. We’re just genuine grateful. We’ll always miss him, but these are the moments when we know that he’s never going to leave us.”
At halftime of the game, there was a video tribute to Aameer. That was followed by classmate Megan Jelinek, who shared tearful memories of her friend before announcing the formal change in the name of the One of Us award. Family members, staff and the La Lu team wore blue t-shirts featuring the slogan, ‘We Know a Fighter’ on the front with #SAHISTRONG printed on the back.
“In his 21 years, he impacted more people than think people who live until they’re 80,” Masuta said.
“He just had this spirit, the way he connected with people, he genuinely cared. That came through when he was sick. There was no point when he was ever alone, even at Northwestern. People loved this kid and it’s continuing now. They didn’t have to do this, but he touched the school. The school is made up of so many wonderful people. They’re amazing. It’s not just the administrators, it’s the kids that go here. It’s got to be one of the greatest schools by far I’ve ever been to.”
