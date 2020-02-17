More coverage online
Blazers boys hoops prevails
Marquette’s boys basketball team topped Hammond Clark 70-65 on the road Friday. Jake Tarnow earned 20 points for the Blazers (5-12), and Britt Harris was right behind with 19. Lucas Balling chipped in 12. Marquette led 28-20 at half and nursed that lead the rest of the way.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting today. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams. Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team.
The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
Colts add 2 more assistants to coaching staff
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has added Matt Raich and Jerrod Johnson to his coaching staff. Raich will serve as special defensive assistant-assistant defensive line coach while Johnson becomes the team’s offensive quality control coach.
Raich has spent most of the past two decades in the NFL, making stops at Pittsburgh, Arizona, Detroit and Cincinnati. He most recently served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.
Johnson worked with the Colts last season as part of the league’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship initiative. He also worked with San Francisco’s quarterbacks in 2017 as part of the same initiative. Johnson played with Dallas, Baltimore, Chicago, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia in the NFL as well as the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL and the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League. He coached at St. Thomas High School in Houston from 2015-18.
Ratings for NBA All-Star Game rise by 8 percent
NEW YORK (AP) — Ratings for the NBA All-Star Game were up 8 percent over last year, with an average of 7.3 million viewers watching Sunday night’s broadcast on TNT.
About 8 million viewers were tuned in for the end of the game, where LeBron James’ team defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team 157-155 in the first target-score format in All-Star history. The fourth quarter was untimed and was broadcast commercial-free.
TNT’s pregame coverage, which included tributes to Kobe Bryant, averaged 6.3 million viewers. That figure represented a 19 percent increase over viewership for the same show last year.
For the weekend – including Friday’s Rising Stars game and Saturday’s showing of the Skills Competition won by Miami’s Bam Adebayo, the 3-point contest won by Sacramento’s Buddy Hield and the dunk contest won by Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr. – Turner Sports said ratings were up 15 percent from last year.
Former Blue Jays star Fernandez dies at 57TORONTO (AP) — Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57.
Fernández was taken off a life support system in the afternoon with his family present at a hospital in Weston, Florida, said Imrad Hallim, the director and co-founder of the Tony Fernández Foundation. Fernández had been in a medically induced coma and had waited years for a new kidney.
Fernández won four straight Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and holds club records for career hits and games played.
A clutch hitter in five trips to the postseason, Fernández had four separate stints with the Blue Jays and played for six other teams.
Fernández is Toronto’s career leader in hits (1,583), triples (72) and games played (1,450). He was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008.
After he retired from baseball, Fernández became an ordained minister and the Tony Fernández Foundation was established to assist underprivileged and troubled children.
