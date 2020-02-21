Saturday
Frankton (20-7) vs. South Central (21-7), 6 p.m. CST
How they got here: Frankton defeated Monroe Central 50-47, Wapahani 50-39, Eastbrook 41-22, and Lafayette Central Catholic 48-41; South Central defeated Rensselaer 54-36, North Newton 64-51, North Judson 53-38, Adams Central 46-41, and Bremen 47-36.
Team statistics: Frankton 51.7/39.7 points per game scored/allowed; South Central 55.8./38.9.
Players to watch: Frankton — Chloee Thomas, 6-1, Jr., F-C (9.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Ava Gardner, 5-7, Jr., G (8.7 ppg, 44 3s), Addie Gardner, 5-10, Sr., G-F (8.7 ppg, 27 3s), Lauryn Bates, 5-8, Jr., G-F (8.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.9 spg), Grace Alexander, 5-4, Sr., G (4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg); South Central — Amber Wolf, 6-0, Sr., F (14.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg), Abbie Tomblin, 5-9, So., G (11.0 ppg, 3.2 spg), Faith Biggs, 5-7, Sr., G (9.0 ppg, 39 3s), Delanie Gale, 5-4, So., G (8.9 ppg, 32 3s), Olivia Marks, 5-9, Fr., F (6.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg).
Fast facts: The teams have made almost the same number of 3s (Frankton 119, South Central 118); South Central’s only other semistate appearance was in 2005, while Frankton was there in 2018. The Eagles have won three sectionals in five years, while S.C. has gone back to back in Class A last year and 2A this year.
-- Jim Peters
