Changing the ways

MERRILLVILLE — The 1985 Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears team is regarded as one of the most wild, outgoing teams in sports history.
From the Super Bowl Shuffle to countless shenanigans the group got into throughout the season, they became a national phenomenon not only for their stellar play on the field, but their antics off it.
This year's Baltimore Ravens team, particularly the relationship between quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram, exude shades of the 1985 Bears. Jackson and Ingram's postgame antics, with their catchphrase 'Big Truss' are constantly plastered across a plethora of social media platforms for their fun-loving nature that appeals to more than just football fans.
That and the rising popularity of prominent NFL figures such as Odell Beckham Jr. beg the question: What would it be like if social media were around when the 1985 Bears were doing their thing?
"Well, a lot of them would be in jail," former Bears kicker Kevin Butler said. "Including me. It's just a whole different era. We were the personalities, the team was full of personalities. That kind of freaked the NFL out, to be honest. I think they got a much tighter grip on their marketing after they saw how big the Bears got; Coach (Mike) Ditka included."
That marketing strategyis employed by the NFL today. One of the more prominent circumstances comes when players wear custom cleats during games.
Beckham and Browns teammate Jarvis Landry both wore non-customary cleats — 'Joker'-inspired cleats for Beckham and all-gold cleats for Landry — during a November game against the Broncos. Fans loved how they looked, but the NFL told the two receivers that if they didn't change out of them during halftime, they wouldn't be able to play the second half.
IThe NFL wasn't pleased because Beckham and Landry were getting attention for their cleats, not the product them and the League were putting on the field. Butler discussed how he thinks the 1985 Bears started that trend.
"The Bears in general, everybody was kind of bigger than the 'C' on their helmet," Butler said. "That's not a good formula for the NFL. So, I think when they saw how big and bigger the Bears got, they started doing things all the way down to what I call the 'Emmitt Smith Rule,' where you can't take your helmet off in the end zone. They want you to remember the star scoring the touchdown, not who was in the helmet; because that's what going to live on. And there's a lot of marketing truth to that."
