City’s Thompson a Junior All-Star
Michigan City junior Trinity Thompson has been named to the IndyStar Indiana girls Junior All-Stars Red (North) Group.
The 6-foot forward averaged 20 points and 15 rebounds a game this season. Eighteen players were selected with a Core Group of six, the Red Group and the Blue (South) Group. The Red Group also includes Maddie Bischoff of Roncalli, Bridget Dunn of Carmel, Hanna Knoll of Angola, Mercedes Rhodes of Oregon-Davis and Brynn Shoup-Hill of Goshen.
The Juniors will play one game against the Kentucky Juniors, tentatively set for June 1 at an Indiana site. They also will play against the Indiana Seniors on June 3. Both games will be doubleheaders with the Indiana boys Junior All-Stars, who will be chosen in late March.
The players listed as core group players will play in two games each, while the players listed in the Red and Blue groups will play in one game
The Junior All-Star team is determined by the 20-member Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state panel in conjunction with its selection of the IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Team.
Lions Club golf outing May 22
Six La Porte County Lions Clubs are sponsoring their 14th golf scramble May 22 at Beechwood Golf Course. The four-person scramble begins at noon with a shotgun start. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., with chipping and putting contests, 50/50 and a light lunch before the scramble begins.
Dinner will follow the golf, with team awards and one drink included. Cost is $75 per person, $300 each team, which includes lunch, golf, cart, dinner, team and individual awards and goodie bags.
There is a limit of 144 golfers. The entry form can be downloaded at www.rollingprairielions.org, from Beechwood Golf Course or any Lion. For more information, contact Lion Brian Pagels at 219-229-9398.
Participating Lions Clubs are La Porte, Maple City, Michigan City, Michiana, Mill Creek Community and Rolling Prairie.
Lions projects include Eyeglass Assistance Program, Reins of Life, Deserving Childrens Shopping Tour, Senior Luncheons, Lions Alert, Food Baskets, Community Cleanups, Bicycle Tours, Peace Poster Contest, Scholarships, Cancer Research, Leader Dog for the Blind, Indiana School for the Blind, Eye and Tissue Band, Speech and Hearing and Diabetes Awareness.
MC sectional ticket sales
Season tickets for the Class 4A La Porte boys basketball sectional will be on sale in the Michigan City High School Athletics office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today. Cost is $10. Individual tickets must be purchased at the game. The Wolves face the Slicers in the second game tonight at approximately 7.
Marquette golf outing set
The 2020 Marquette Mulligan, a four-person scramble, will be held at Long Beach Country Club beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start May 18. Golfers can take advantage of “early birdie” pricing by registering on or before April 1. The cost prior to that date is $125/player or $500/foursome. Any participants after that date will cost $145/player or $580/foursome.
Entry fees include green fees, cart fees, a welcome gift, lunch, beverages and hors-d’oeuvres following the round. Sticking with tradition, the event will also feature a skins game, longest drive and closest to the pin contest, among other features.
The outing is limited to 30 foursomes. Last year, the event booked up more than a month in advance. Sponsorship opportunities are available for every price range. For more info or to RSVP, email Marquette director of public relations Brad Collignon at mulligan@marquette-hs.org or call 219-873-1325.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be held May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams. Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team. The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com or by text at (219) 877-4290.
For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.