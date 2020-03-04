NORTH JUDSON — The play was simple.
Boone Grove had a player secure the ball at the top of the wing, just past the 3-point line. Following a couple off-ball screens, one of his teammates made a cut towards the hoop in the near lane, where he received a touch pass, turning into an uncontested layup.
Once Westville tied the game up at 32 apiece midway through the third quarter, the Wolves drew up this play time and time again. Their success on it eventually led to 8-0 and 13-4 Boone Grove runs and a 60-47 loss for the Blackhawks in the first round of sectionals Wednesday night.
“We’re supposed to be switching screens then, but they were kind of rubbing and sometimes there was miscommunication,” Westville coach Andrew Eubank said. “Without having the size to match up with their inside guys, we tried to do some things that we haven’t been doing all year. It’s something that we had to adjust the way we attack, and with limited practice time late in the year, it’s hard to make those adjustments.”
With the recent dismissal of senior forward Josh DeChantal, Westville (9-14) needed to find a way to thwart the Wolves’ (13-10) talented big-men. By keeping someone on those guys all night, the Blackhawks ended up leaving the lane open at times, where Boone Grove was able to find some success driving the lane and converting at the free throw line.
Sophomore forward Jevon France came off the bench and immediately made an impact in the post for Westville. His marksmanship from beyond the 3-point line, passing ability inside and aggressiveness down low showed some serious potential, as he led the Blackhawks in scoring with 15 points and also accrued five rebounds and a pair of assists.
“He’s a utility-knight for us, where he can do a bunch of different things,” Eubank said. “Jevon has an opportunity to be a special scorer. He’s got a nice shot, he can get to the rim. When he gets inside with traffic, he finds a way to get in and make a pass. He’s definitely not a finished product, but if he can keep working on his game, he could be a really good player for us down the line.”
Two of Westville’s seniors showed out in their final games in the black and orange: Jace Woods and Daijon Reddix. Woods – who was asked to convert from a scorer last year to more of a distributor this year – got back to his scoring ways, notching 12 points, including a pair of triples. He also showcased his newfound ability to pass the ball, racking up a team-leading three assists.
“I think, in a way, (Woods) is a square peg in a round hole,” Eubank said “He’s not really a point guard, even though he’s been ours the last two years. We pushed him and put him in some really tough spots. Last year, he averaged seven, eight turnovers a game. This year, he got that number down to two. He had some double-digit assist games and had some stretches where he played some really good basketball all-around. He’s a guy that could get hot at anytime and has made us go for two years.”
Reddix filled it up in the second half, going for 14 points on an efficient six-of-13 shooting in the game. His mid-range jumper was on point all night long, but a couple pivotal, game-changing shots couldn’t fall.
A combination of shots failing to fall and getting low plagued the Blackhawks as they were on the wrong end of two large Boone Grove runs late in the game.
“We’re a really emotional team,” Woods said. “We get really, really high when we’re playing well, but also really low when we’re not. I think we just got really down on ourselves when we trailed late tonight and we could never really come back because of it.”
