Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Loyola Chicago at Indiana State;5 p.m.;CBSSN
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame;5:30 p.m.;ACCN
Villanova at Butler;5:30 p.m.;FS1
Iowa at Purdue;6 p.m.;BTN
Iowa State at West Virginia;6 p.m.;ESPN2
Georgia at Florida;6 p.m.;ESPNU
South Carolina at Mississippi;6 p.m.;SECN
Temple at Memphis;7 p.m.;CBSSN
North Carolina State at Miami;7:30 p.m.;ACCN
Seton Hall at Georgetown;7:30 p.m.;FS1
Wisconsin at Minnesota;8 p.m.;BTN
Wake Forest at Louisville;8 p.m.;ESPN2
Louisiana State at Vanderbilt;8 p.m.;SECN
Nevada (Las Vegas) at Utah State;9 p.m.;CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
National Signing Day;2 p.m.;ESPNU
GOLF
EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, First Round, Victoria, Australia;10 p.m.;GOLF
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Vancouver, Canada;9 p.m.;NHLN
NBA BASKETBALL
Orlando at Boston;6:30 p.m.;ESPN
Miami at LA Clippers;9 p.m.;ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at Blackhawks;7 p.m.;NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds;4 a.m.;TENNIS
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds;5 a.m.;TENNIS
USTA: USTA Men's Pro Circuit Dallas, USTA Women's Pro Circuit Midland Early Rounds;4 p.m.;TENNIS
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds;4 a.m. (Thursday);TENNIS
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds;5 a.m. (Thursday);TENNIS
