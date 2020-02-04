Today

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Loyola Chicago at Indiana State;5 p.m.;CBSSN

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame;5:30 p.m.;ACCN

Villanova at Butler;5:30 p.m.;FS1

Iowa at Purdue;6 p.m.;BTN

Iowa State at West Virginia;6 p.m.;ESPN2

Georgia at Florida;6 p.m.;ESPNU

South Carolina at Mississippi;6 p.m.;SECN

Temple at Memphis;7 p.m.;CBSSN

North Carolina State at Miami;7:30 p.m.;ACCN

Seton Hall at Georgetown;7:30 p.m.;FS1

Wisconsin at Minnesota;8 p.m.;BTN

Wake Forest at Louisville;8 p.m.;ESPN2

Louisiana State at Vanderbilt;8 p.m.;SECN

Nevada (Las Vegas) at Utah State;9 p.m.;CBSSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

National Signing Day;2 p.m.;ESPNU

GOLF

EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, First Round, Victoria, Australia;10 p.m.;GOLF

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Vancouver, Canada;9 p.m.;NHLN

NBA BASKETBALL

Orlando at Boston;6:30 p.m.;ESPN

Miami at LA Clippers;9 p.m.;ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Boston at Blackhawks;7 p.m.;NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds;4 a.m.;TENNIS

ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds;5 a.m.;TENNIS

USTA: USTA Men's Pro Circuit Dallas, USTA Women's Pro Circuit Midland Early Rounds;4 p.m.;TENNIS

ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds;4 a.m. (Thursday);TENNIS

ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds;5 a.m. (Thursday);TENNIS

Email: jparodi@thenewsdispatch.com

Twitter: @jack_parodi

