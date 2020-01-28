MICHIGAN CITY — Shoot the ball!
Madi Heavilin has heard it enough in practice that the LaCrosse senior figured she'd try and see what it's like.
"I'm encouraged a lot," Heavilin said after a career-high 13 points in Tuesday's 55-38 over Marquette at the Scholl Center. "Most of the time, I'm wide open and I don't take it. I pass up. It was definitely the most aggressive I've been looking to score. My teammates saw the mismatch I had and they fed me the ball."
Along with Claire Garwood's 20 points and nine rebounds, the Tigers' inside tandem was too much for the Blazers to handle.
"One big thing we talked about at halftime was we went four times in the first half and we scored all four times," LaCrosse coach Chris McGowen said. "You pound it inside, then the outside is there. We did a great job of sharing the basketball."
Not too mention rebounding, where the Tigers doubled up Marquette on the glass.
"We kind of let them do whatever they wanted offensively," Blazers coach Katie Collignon said. "They did a great job pounding the ball inside, we didn't defend them the way we were supposed to and we didn't put any pressure on them on the outside."
LaCrosse turned a 36-31 third-quarter deficit with a 9-0 run to end the period. They stretched the margin out to 11 (49-38) on Garwood's second trey, then withstood an 8-0 Marquette counter that cut the spread to three with 2:21 by scoring the next six points.
"We had too many turnovers for my liking, but Marquette plays hard. They're scrappy," McGowen said. "There's a lot of pride in that program, being a two-time state champion."
Morgan Wozniak chipped in a dozen points for LaCrosse (9-12) and Heavilin also handed out five assists.
"It's good having Claire back," Heavilin said. "It kind of ruined the dynamic when she was out. Having her back, I feel like we have our chemistry back."
Garwood's minutes and production continue to increase as she becomes further removed from her return to the court after missing most of the season following knee surgery.
"We're getting there," she said. "It helps a lot to have girls in the post. It opens things up for driving. Most of us have played together since we were in fifth, sixth grade. It's just nice to be out with them again, even if it was only going to be for 10 minutes a game. Just being back on the court was the most important thing."
Ally McConnell continued her torrid scoring pace for Marquette (8-11) with 23 points. Ryleigh Grott added 11 with 10 rebounds. Izzy Galindo scored eight, all of them coming in the first quarter, when she banked in a pair of 3s. The Blazers had six triples for the game, but hoisted 22 attempts.
"We were lucky Ally and Iz were hitting them in the first half to keep us in the game, but that's not our go-to game plan," Collignon said. "We have to play better defensively and be able to make some easy baskets."
