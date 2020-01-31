Boys Basketball
Marquette 53, Crete-Monee 50
Crete-Monee;6;9;15;20;—;50
Marquette;7;17;10;19;—;53
CRETE-MONEE
Julius Ross 3-10 1-4 8, Coy Hampton 6-9 3-4 15, Breeshaun Anderson 1-7 0-0 3, Dakhari Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, Tavaris Bell 3-7 0-0 6, Marshon Stafford 1-3 0-0 2, Donovin Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Malcolm Shaw 1-4 0-0 3, Robert Lewis 3-6 0-0 8, Jaren Crittenden 1-2 0-0 2. Totals — 20-53 5-10 50.
MARQUETTE
Jake Tarnow 1-5 15-16 18, Brit Harris 2-6 0-0 6, Jason Kobe 4-7 1-2 9, Lukas Balling 2-5 3-4 8, Vaunte Johnson 1-3 1-2 4, Gary Lewis 2-9 1-2 7, Jon Allen 0-1 1-2 1, Oz Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Bakota 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 12-36 22-28 53.
3-point field goals: Crete-Monee 5 (Lewis 2, Ross, Anderson, Shaw); Marquette 7 (Harris 2, Lewis 2, Tarnow, Balling, Johnson). Leaders — Rebounds: Hampton 9 (CM); Tarnow 7 (M). Assists: Ross 2 (CM); Tarnow 4 (M). Steals: Hampton 3 (CM); Tarnow 5 (M). Team fouls: Crete-Monee 21, Marquette 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Crete-Monee 4-19; Marquette 4-10.
