LAKEVILLE — Just minutes before New Prairie boys basketball took the court at LaVille High School on Saturday night, a pair of tournament workers brought out two ladders – one orange, one light blue – and placed them underneath each hoop.
In each of their respective pant pockets were a pair of scissors and a brand new basketball net. Both were needed for Bremen’s girls team, as it was about to cut down the existing nets in honor of winning the 2020 TCU Bi-County Tournament.
Cougars senior point guard Chase Ketterer slowly walked across the court during the middle of this ceremony, moments before winning the W.B. Hawkins award for excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.
“It was awesome (receiving that award),” Ketterer said. “I love the awards for athletic accomplishments, but the awards for the person I am and how I present myself mean even more.”
Before the ceremony, Ketterer took notice of the girls slowly cutting the nets down – a position he wanted to be at in a couple hours time. However, a combination of crippling defense and dynamic 3-point shooting from John Glenn (12-3) proved to be too much for New Prairie to overcome, as the Cougars fell in the championship, 48-30.
“They’ve got a lot of guys that can score and defend in a lot of different ways,” New Prairie coach Mike Bauer said. “We struggled against it. Early on, we were getting good shots off. We just couldn’t make them, and that kind of put us in a hole. We kind of started rushing shots because we had to make up a deficit and we just weren’t able to do it.”
Going into halftime, the Cougars trailed by just six points, 24-18. Bauer prides himself on making the necessary halftime adjustments to help his team come out to fast starts in the third quarter, something that was imperative he do Saturday night.
He may have had a sound game plan, but the Falcons dominated from the start of the second half on. John Glenn’s first possession of the third quarter began with an offensive rebound and an easy second-chance layup. A turnover ensued for New Prairie, followed by a 3-pointer from 6-foot-8 forward Khori Barker, who nailed three of his four shots from long distance. These quick points helped the Falcons complete a 7-0 run in the first minute-and-a-half of the third quarter, giving them a 13-point lead.
“It’s very difficult to claw our way back into it (when they could consistently hit 3-pointers all night),” Bauer said. “You’ve gotta get stops, though. We couldn’t come back on the offensive side the way we had trouble scoring. So we needed to get stops in order to come back. We weren’t able to get them, and it was just kind of a rough night all around.”
The lowest point of the game for New Prairie (8-6) came in the fourth quarter, where they were blanked. Zero points in the final eight minutes of play. Ketterer and forward Braydon Flagg were the only bright spots for an otherwise bleak offensive attack, combining for 18 of the team’s 30 points.
“I wasn’t really thinking about (taking the lead offensively),” Ketterer said. “We weren’t shooting that well, so I just tried to get to the basket as much as possible.”
(0) comments
