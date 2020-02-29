La PORTE — As the clock hit zeroes in La Lumiere's 65-35 rout of Heritage Christian in the Indiana Christian School Athletic Association championship game Saturday afternoon, Queen's "We are the Champions" blared through the speakers.
The Lakers bench erupted in a frenzy, jumping up and down and hugging one another. In the middle of all of them was sophomore forward Dara Capaldi, belting the lyrics at the top of her lungs. It's fitting she was the one in the middle, as her 22-point, 11-rebound, seven-steal game carried La Lumiere to its first girls basketball state championship in school history.
"It's a really great feeling," Capaldi said. "I just wanted all of us to come out strong, shut them out early in the first quarter and keep our intensity up. Once we got that lead, we just kept going hard so we could get this win."
Capaldi was the first of the 14 girls to climb up the orange step-ladder and cut down a piece of the net after the game. As her and her teammates got their respective pieces, they posed with them. Whether it be pictures of them smiling with the nets in their mouths or behind their ear like a flower, every girl made sure to captivate one of the proudest moments of their lives.
Family and friends watching the Lakers' post-game celebration on the court were a mixture of excited, teary-eyed and everything between. What might have meant the most is that they could see six banners representing the highly-successful boys basketball team, hanging up just beyond where the girls celebrated.
The navy ones were given to La Lumiere's boys team for making the national high school tournament. But a white banner second to the right stuck out more than the rest, showcasing the Lakers' 2017 national championship.
However, from now-on, the banners hanging from the rafters of Marsch Gymnasium won't represent just the boys team. Soon, another will be hung in honor of La Lumiere's girls basketball's impressive 2019-20 season, where it ousted 31 other teams in the ICSAA state tournament.
"It'll be nice to see a banner of our own up there, 100 percent," La Lumiere coach Jacqueline Kronk said. "It's nice to be known as an institution that has two excellent programs, not just one. We're really grateful for their support. They motivate us and they raise the bar and now, we're right on their tails."
With a rapid ascension to success that Kronk's squad saw this year, it's no doubt the Lakers' girls team is slowly putting itself into prominence. They won just one game a year ago and took a complete 180 to get to where they are now. And with just two seniors on the team — just one of them a starter — this success could continue for the foreseeable future.
"This team has overcome a tremendous amount of adversity," Kronk said. "This crew only won one game last year. And fortunately, the same exact team came back and won a state championship. They believed in themselves and in each other. They played with heart and they played with intensity and I'm really proud of them."
Although Capaldi is a sophomore, Kronk described her as one of the emotional leaders of the team. She and her sister, junior Lydia Capaldi, help give their teammates the focus and intensity necessary to go the distance.
"The Capaldis are incredibly talented," Kronk said. "But more important than that, they lift others around them up; and that is what makes them such an integral part of our team. They realize that it takes a team. There's no ego with them."
It was impossible to miss the chemistry between the Capaldi sisters, as the two of them carried La Lumiere Saturday afternoon. Midway through the second quarter, Lydia took the ball on the Lakers' baseline for an out of bounds play. She threw up a lob near the hoop in the middle of the paint and Dara leaped up to put it in the basket in mid-air.
Not even 10 seconds later, Lydia hustled on the defensive end and secured a steal. Knowing her sister was sprinting down the court in transition, she hurled a pass into the lane, where Dara secured it and polished off a hard and-one layup — her second of three successful and-one conversions on the day.
The Capaldis' game complemented each other perfectly. Where Dara was dominant driving and in the paint, Lydia showed off her marksmanship, hitting a trio of 3-pointers en route to a 21-point outing. She added six assists and three steals to her total for an all-around dominant performance.
"It's definitely such a great feeling to win a championship with my sister," Dara said. "It's just a completely different feeling that you can't even imagine. It's just great to have that teamwork and chemistry with one another, and to see it pay off is amazing."
