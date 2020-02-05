MICHIGAN CITY — At one point, Jordan Watkins didn’t even know high school wrestling was a sport.
“My friend (Julian Tucker) and I were playing around and he was like, ‘You’re really strong, you should try wrestling, you could be good at this,’” the Michigan City sophomore said. “I didn’t even know it was a thing.”
On his first day in the wrestling room, tucked inconspicuously upstairs in the gym, Watkins wasn’t diggin’ it. He didn’t like how the singlet felt. He was bored with the basic drills.
“I was like, oh, this is stupid,” Watkins said. “I thought, I’ll try it one more day and see how it goes.”
Thinking back three months or so, Watkins is really happy he returned for that second day.
“I got in there, I’m learning stuff, I got to know people, we’re going over extra stuff,” he said. “The first time I got pinned, I was like, dang, I want to improve. It was a competition thing. Then when I won my first match, I thought, this is really, really fun.”
The fun was just beginning for the novice 126-pounder, who qualified for Saturday’s Crown Point Regional with a runner-up finish in last week’s La Porte Sectional.
“He had the right athleticism and was able to piece it together pretty good in a weight class where his strength is an advantage for him,” MC coach Chris Deutscher said. “It’s always nice when you can shortcut it and jump straight to the top. It’s definitely hard to come in and be successful, but what do they say? You can’t coach speed and you can’t coach height. Some of those things, you’re naturally born with. Being stronger and shorter helps him establish a low center of gravity where he’s able to defend and react to things. I think his mindset, how tough he is, how he wants to go out and perform, helps equal the playing field.”
For Watkins (15-6), each match is an opportunity to learn, including the sectional championship, where Chesterton’s Aidan Torres caught an ankle pick out of a scramble to pin Watkins in the second period.
“He was actually in a better position but, due to his inexperience, he got tangled up a bit,” Deutscher said.
“I only started this in November and I’m going against guys who have been doing this since they were two years old,” Watkins said. “I can’t expect to be great at something I’ve never done before. I’m not even focused on (the outcome of) the match. It’s more, how did he get to my ankle?, what did I do wrong?, how can I improve?”
Early on, Watkins used his natural strength to work tie-ups and upper-body moves. As opponents have learned what he likes to do, he’s had to counter by doing something else.
“I changed my whole game plan,” Watkins said. “When I go against better people, I can’t just overpower people. If the headlocks, the underhooks don’t work, I have to work around, move and shoot my single. I’m very fast, so I can get in there, but if it’s not there, I just hop out and try something else. I picked up stuff a lot faster. I feel like, even in a month, I’ve learned way more about a higher level of competition, seeing what works, what I’m best at and how to set myself up.”
In his short time on the mats, Watkins has shown a mental approach that Deutscher believes can carry him a long way.
“He’s always calm, always ready for the moment, nothing’s too big for him,” Deutscher said. “He usually excited to see where he stands moreso than getting that nervous energy. It’s a matter of, OK, he can keep it in a situation where he understands, knows what’s coming next versus being in a situation where something easy might just trip him up and cost him big. The frustration with those losses is more than just outright being beaten.”
Back in the Duneland Athletic Conference meet, Watkins dropped an overtime match to Lake Central’s Josh Daniels. As the brackets would have it, the pair will meet again in Saturday’s first round. A win ensures a top four finish and a trip to the East Chicago Semistate. “I used it as a learning experience for me,” Watkins said. “I got gassed, got sloppy with a headlock and he got me. I feel like I’ll go out with what I know now and there’s absolutely no way I’ll lose. I see myself having a good first match. I feel I can make it to semistate, I just hope I don’t make it in as a four (seed).”
Should Watkins advance, he would likely face Crown Point’s Stephen Roberson.
“Both Kamare (Dunalp at 160) and Jordan have a pretty good chance of getting through,” Deutscher said. “Jordan didn’t wrestle his match (against Daniels). If he can focus on the things he can do well, wrestle his style, he can be successful, Where there’s a will, there’s a way. If you wrestle your match, anything’s possible.”
The ‘anything’s possible’ premise, the fact that a rookie like Watkins can jump into wrestling and have success right off the bat, is one Deutscher hopes he can use as an example to other kids to join the sport.
“Michigan City has a ton of athletic kids, we just have to tap into them,” Deutscher said. “I think they also need some of that guidance, and if we can get more kids out, they would see, hey, this isn’t such a bad thing, and it would be beneficial for both the kids and the team.”
Watkins is targeting a state berth for next season and believes his progress has set him up well for it.
“I have goals I want to accomplish,” he said.
For Deutscher, the proof will be in the off-season, when, as the saying goes, champions are made.
“It’s a matter of getting his experience level up to where he has the skill set to compete at the highest level,” he said. “Ideally, he sticks with it, puts the time in over the summer, and he’ll be able to close that gap a little more. When you get those (good) early returns, you get excited about it. He can compete with this level at regionals, can he push a little bit forward to semistate and state quality? Sometimes, it’s hard to get kids to put in that extra work, to really want to be fully committed, but I think his mindset is he wants to get better and better. He doesn’t like losing. It’s not something he stands for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.