HEBRON — As Scott Bowersock headed down the hall after Saturday's Porter County Conference tournament semifinal, the Washington Township coach didn't look like someone whose team had just advanced to the championship.
"It was the kind of game I was very fearful of," Bowersock said after the Senators escaped South Central 48-46. "They played really well. When it comes down to it, we didn't deserve to win. They out-scrapped us, out-hustled us. Fortunately, the only place we outplayed them was the final scoreboard. I told the guys at this point it really is about survive and advance. It was one of those games, I know it's a cliche, where you hate to see someone lose."
South Central had a chance at the end after Washington missed two free throws with under five seconds left. Zack Christy took an outlet pass at midcourt, drove down the left side of the lane and lofted a running 10-footer under duress that rimmed off and was pulled down by the Senators. The Satellites trailed by three when Christy was fouled with 6.1 to play. After making the first free throw, he purposely missed the second, but Washington corralled the rebound and Andrew Brinkley was foul.
"Looking at the clock, we were out of timeouts, we felt our best option was to try to get it off the rim and see what we can do, get a tip-out or a rebound," Wagner said. "Zack got a great look for the situation. There's always possessions you can say, we should've done this, we should've done that, it gets magnified at the end of the game. There are plenty of things we could've done throughout the game. I thought our fight was awesome. We played tough. I thought our defense was dynamite, holding a team with that firepower under 50."
The entire second half was played within a one-possession margin. Washington had the game's largest lead at 7-2, but Brendan Carr's seven-point, five-rebound first quarter bumped S.C. in front. The Satellites hit three 3s in the second quarter, two by Trent Hudspeth, and took a 28-25 edge to the break.
"I thought (Carr) and Christy played really well," Bowersock said. "Hudspeth hit some timely shots. There were times I thought they were going to take over and times I thought we were going to take over.
I called them out at halftime. When it comes to big games, we just disappear. At some point in time, it's going to come together."
Washington (8-4) extended its defense in the second half and found a spark, forcing seven turnovers in the third quarter, yet neither team could string more than consecutive baskets.
"We have to generate offense through our pressure, and we did just enough," Bowersock said.
The last of South Central's miscues proved costly as Tyler Hachey's steal at midcourt led to a go-ahead layup, but the 6-foot-8 Carr tied it with a putback and Christy knotted it at 45 on a drive.
"I don't think we did a good job attacking (pressure)," Wagner said. "A couple times, (6-8 Austin) Darnell affected things, but there some times in that (second-half) stretch where we passed up layups. We have to be a little more heady in those situations. We're going to have to handle pressure better. They sped us up, created turnovers, and we can't play defense off that."
Carr finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Christy scored 13, though he went seven of 13 at the line, and was the primary defender on Darnell, who managed just six points. Hudspeth had nine points and seven boards.
"Brendan was really good on both ends of the floor," Wagner said. "He established himself, especially early. I give Zack a ton of props. He's doing the majority of our ball handling, he was guarding 6-8 today, Thursday, he was guarding a wing player, another game, he was guarding a point guard. He's the only guy we have who can guard multiple positions on the floor. I can guard one through five because he's so strong."
S.C. (5-8) returns to action Friday at LaCrosse.
"We've been searching for a culture-changing win since I've been here," Wagner said. "It felt like even though we came out on the short end, we have an opportunity to ride that (effort) against a pretty skilled team that's well-coached. I'm really proud of the guys. We've been really inconsistent so far. The PCC is an awesome tournament, an awesome event. We try to do everything in our power to win it, but this can't be our end game. There have been times from what I've seen the last couple years where it was so built up, as it should be, there was a little deflation afterward. We have to fight that. We want more than this. The state tournament is the most important thing for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.