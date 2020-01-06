Tall, athletic and skilled

WESTVILLE — Midway through the second quarter of Westville's 71-44 loss to Class 4A Merrillville on Saturday night, the Blackhawks' lack of height compared to the Pirates was glaring as ever.
Merrillville guard Cailynn Dilosa stood with the ball just past the 3-point line on the left wing. She saw Davina Smith get a step behind Westville's Ashley Hannon, who stands about a half-foot shorter than Smith.
Dilosa lobbed a touch pass above Hannon's reach only to where Smith could get it, making for a wide open layup and a pair of Pirates points to put them up 31-15. Merrillville's height played a crucial role in the contest, but especially so in a second quarter that it outscored Westville 19-7 to put the game out of reach.
"We play every game at a height disadvantage, but Merrillville is especially tall," Westville coach John Marshall said. "We just couldn't stop them on the boards down low and they got a lot more opportunities because of that."
Marshall knew the game against the Pirates was going to be their toughest of the season and employed an interesting strategy in practice to try to emulate Merrillville's superior height and athleticism.
Instead of running plays against the backups or girls junior varsity players, Marshall brought in the junior varsity boys team to simulate what they would see as best he can.
"We actually did really well against the boys this week," Marshall said. "Because of that, I actually felt really confident coming into today's game. I thought we could handle them well. And we did in the first quarter (where we trailed just 18-14), but we just got kind of gassed later on."
One of the most tired players for Westville (13-2) afterward was Sarah Weston, who grinded her way to 16 points and played as stout defense as possible down low, all while being just 5-foot-7, as opposed to the near 6-footers that Merrillville boasted.
"Oh my God, I'm exhausted right now," Weston said. "That's probably the most tired I've been after a game so far this year. Our thing was let's just give it everything out there. We played really hard, but we still needed to play our very best game; and that didn't happen, unfortunately."
While the 27-point loss seems like a bit of a rough blow to a successful Blackhawks season thus far, it's quite the contrary. They know if they're going to make a playoff run, they're going to have to get through teams just as tall and athletic as the Pirates.
"It's a good tune-up game of sorts for us," Weston said. "We hadn't played for a bit, so getting this game in and seeing what it takes to beat some of the better teams in the area is really good for us. This is the best team we're going to play all year."
Morgan Township is one team similar to Merrillville (11-5) that came to mind for both Weston and Marshall, explaining that their road to postseason success could very well mean taking down a long, talented Cherokees team.
"We've got Morgan Township coming up soon," Marshall said. "They're a really good team that plays pretty similarly to Merrillville."
Merrillville 71, Westville 44
Sarah Weston had 16 points for the Blackhawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.