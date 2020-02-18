La PORTE — After four years, Cassie Holmquest resigned as La Porte High School volleyball head coach. She cited her family, namely her three young sons, as the reason for her resignation.
“Basically, it just came down to my family, my kids,” Holmquest said. “I’ve got three young boys, two of them are now in school and they’re starting to kind of do their own thing that they’re interested in. My husband, he’s an administrator at New Prairie, so it just became difficult to juggle my kids and their schedules, with my husband not being as available as he once was. I just need to be able to be more available for my kids right now, especially as they’re starting their own activities.”
Her middle son started Kindergarten this school year, so that factored into her decision.
“It came down to my kids,” Holmquest said. “I want to make sure I’m here during this time of their life. It’s important for me to be available for them, help them do whatever they need me to do.”
This essentially became official near the end of the volleyball season in late October.
Holmquest added she’ll still teach in the pre-school program at La Porte.
In Holmquest’s stead, former Slicer assistant coach and player Jessica Ramirez was named La Porte’s new volleyball head coach recently.
Posted to the La Porte High School Twitter Page last Wednesday was the following message:
Help us welcome Jessica Ramirez back to LPHS. The former Slicer standout was named the new volleyball coach this week. Ramirez was an All-State and DAC MVP player for the Slicers. We are excited to have her leading the way. Welcome home, Coach!
Holmquest also coached with Ramirez, as she served as an assistant under Holmquest at La Porte.
With that familiarity, Holmquest said the Slicers are getting an intelligent coach who’s devoted.
“She’s very knowledgeable about the game of volleyball,” Holmquest added. “She’s definitely dedicated to that. They’re getting somebody who’s very knowledgeable. She knows what she’s doing.”
At the same time, Holmquest recognizes that it might be a little hard once volleyball season rolls around again.
She loved her time on the sidelines, though, and will be sad to leave all the players, in addition to the adrenaline of highly-competitive contests.
“I’m really going to miss all of the girls,” Holmquest said. “I really enjoyed being with them and coaching them. I’ll miss that. And obviously, I’ll miss game days. That was always a really exciting time.”
Holmquest earned an exceptional 105-27 record at La Porte, with every one of her four teams winning at least 23 matches in a season. Included were a pair of sectional titles and a regional crown.
The Slicers finished with a 27-6 record last season. Her best record was her first campaign in 2016, when La Porte went 29-9 and advanced to the Huntington North Semistate, before losing to Duneland Athletic Conference foe Crown Point in a semifinal.
