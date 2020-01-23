Boys Basketball
La Lumiere 84, Marquette 35
La Lumiere;17;30;18;19;--;84
Marquette;3;11;15;6;--;35
La LUMIERE
Wendell Green, Jr. 10-16 5-7 27, Jaden Ivey 9-14 3-3 24, Treyton Thompson 5-7 2-2 12, Denham Wojcik 1-2 0-0 3, Darion Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Jonathan Bryan 3-8 1-2 7, Joe Harkness 2-4 1-2 7, Ethan Vanderboegh 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter Duncan 0-1 0-1 0. Totals -- 31-57 14-19 84.
MARQUETTE
Jake Tarnow 4-12 2-6 11, Vaunte Johnson 2-8 1-2 6, Brit Harris 2-14 0-0 6, Lukas Balling 2-7 0-0 4, Jason Kobe 1-7 0-0 3, Oz Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, Connor Bakota 1-1 0-0 3, Pacheco 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 13-51 3-8 35.
3-point field goals: La Lumiere 8 (Ivey 3, Green 2, Harkness 2, Wojcik); Marquette 6 (Harris 2, Tarnow, Kobe, Bakota, Johnson). Leaders -- Rebounds: Thompson 11 (L); Kobe 3 (M). Assists: Ivey 3 (L); Tarnow, Bakota 2 each (M). Steals: Green 4, Balling 2 (M). Team fouls: La Lumiere 10, Marquette 13. Fouled out: Balling. Records: La Lumiere 14-3, Marquette 3-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.