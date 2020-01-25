HEBRON -- With the sectional around the corner and stronger competition in its path to post-season success, South Central had a troubling trend continue in Saturday's resounding 54-32 thud of a loss to Morgan Township in the Porter County Conference tournament championship.
"This has been us in every big game this year," Satellites coach Wes Bucher said. "(Morgan) came out like they were hungry. We came out nervous. We came out a little too soft. To have an opportunity in a championship game, you can't come out like that. Every time we play a team that starts to match our physicality in big moments, we don't finish around the rim. We need somebody ready to compete in big games. That's where we stand as a program right now. We've got to get to the nitty-gritty and it's not quite there yet."
It was a struggle from the get-go for S.C., which found itself in a quick 13-3 hole as Morgan connected on its first five shots and Faith Biggs was tagged for two fouls in the first 2:13.
"It hurts to have Faith out. She's a great shooter. She's been big for us in the tournament," Bucher said. "But, up to this point, we've had great play from the whole bench. We've had some other girls step up in those roles. When we don't start playing until the second half, what are you going to do? We're down 10 early because we don't want to do anything offensively. We chose not to run the floor, which I don't understand. We advanced the ball and people looked for somebody to pass to. If we take it to them, we're all right."
South Central (15-8) nudged within 20-15 with seven straight points in the second quarter, but Morgan pushed the spread back to 10 (27-17) by the half.
"We went with a little different rotation the first half to try to keep our girls fresh," Morgan coach Rick Budka said. "That's the difference between having a deep bench and a limited bench. South Central's a great squad. We know they have two great outside shooters in Delanie (Gale) and Faith, and Amber (Wolf) is one of the best players in the PCC. Unfortunately, they don't have a lot of depth. Our goal was to get them in foul trouble, break them down one on one when we could, and try to get to some of those girls off the bench."
The Satellites got as close as five early in the second half (33-28), but Morgan countered with a 15-0 knockout.
"They played all night long. They attacked, They kicked to shooters and they made shots," Bucher said. "When we drove, we started forcing up shots. It was working for a little while, but eventually we've got to start trusting our shooters, then we start missing layups. Even though they're great at what they do, but Abbie (Tomblin) and Amber putting up shots against four people, that's not going to get it done when we've got shooters standing right here who make that shot four times out of 10. That's what got us here."
S.C. hit rock bottom in the fourth, shooting 2 of 13 and missing both of its free throws, a recurring theme from the first half, when it clanked six of nine foul shots. It finished 1 of 14 from deep.
"We've shot very well from behind the arc," Bucher said. "We shot like one (3) in the first half. We're not going to get hot doing that. There's a balance we didn't quite get into like we needed. The first half, we're still in it if we make free throws. That put us out. That and not making layups is a bad combination. We just struggled around the rim. Delanie got a lot of good looks, she just couldn't finish."
Wolf (13) and Tomblin (11) led S.C. in scoring. Morgan (19-2) had six players score in the first quarter alone, seven by halftime and eight in all, led by Emma O'Brien's 13 and Sydney Good's 12.
"We've got four seniors and four juniors," Budka said. "When you have an experienced ball club like that, it really makes coaching easy. There are times in the fourth quarter of a game when we might have a seventh, eighth player out on the court. Our goal this year is not only to win the PCC but to advance in the state tournament. The only way to do that is to make sure our bench can come in and we don't have a letdown."
After committing 28 turnovers in the first meeting, a 44-37 win on Dec. 10, the Cherokees had just seven miscues this time. They shot just under 50 percent overall and 5-of-9 on 3s.
"The better team tonight won. They beat us, they flat out beat us, in every aspect of the game," Bucher said. "I get it. They've got a lot of juniors and seniors and we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing. At the end of the day, we've got to compete. We've got to overcome it. I know we'll get there. It comes with maturity. We've got a great team. We work hard every practice. I'm proud of my girls. It's a big time to turn the corner. We've just got to trust our whole team."
