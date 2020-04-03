La Lumiere was able to check one box in earning a bid to the GEICO Nationals, but the chance to check the other box is out of its hands.
The school, which was awarded the fifth seed in the elite 12-team field, found out Wednesday that the boys basketball high school championship in New York had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had been postponed up that point.
"We feel good that we made it, we accomplished a lot in the regular season," Lakers senior point guard Wendell Green, Jr. said from his home in Michigan on Thursday. "But the goal is always to make it and eventually win, to be able to compete and show out."
The news didn't come as a major surprise to the players and La Lu coach Pat Holmes, given the COVID-19 developments in recent weeks, but that didn't do much to minimize the disappointment.
"It was definitely a heck of an accomplishment," Holmes said of the invitation. "I'm proud of the guys for giving themselves the chance to compete for a national championship. I feel bad for the team, they're all competitors, but especially the seniors, Wendell, Jaden (Ivey) and Ethan (Vanderboegh), who don't get to play any more high school games. We're all a little frustrated because (Thursday) was going to be the first round, but at certain points, you realize you're not the only one going through something, and there are a lot worse situations. You have to keep everything in perspective."
Due to an earlier spring break, La Lumiere has been out of school since the beginning of March. Classes were supposed to resume March 15 but the school decided to go to distant learning for the balance of the semester and not bring the students back to campus.
"It was before everything blew up," Green said. "I still have a lot of clothes, a lot of shoes at school. At first, we were concerned with how we were going to practice for GEICO, then everything got cancelled. We're a close team. We have a group chat. We text every day. Now we don't know when we'll ever see each other again. We'll keep a close relationship, looking back on everything we did together. It's a unique situation."
La Lu (22-3), the 2017 national champion, last played Feb. 27.
"We had no idea that would be our last game," Holmes said. "The following week, the wheels got set in motion. We've done phone calls, video chat, Google Meet, Face Time, but we haven't physically seen anybody since they left Feb. 28. The school does a really good job of making it as interactive as possible. It just takes a while to get used to the new norm. Most of them live in the Midwest, so as spring gets here, hopefully they get outside of the house a little more and be active."
Contact restrictions also present a unique challenge for Holmes as he tries to fill out the balance of the roster for next season with Green (Eastern Kentucky) and Ivey (Purdue) moving on to the next level.
"We're kind of like a college program in that regard," Holmes said. "We've talked during the season about what we're looking for. Everything's on pause, given what's going on. There's no AAU basketball in the spring, families can't come up and visit. Schools in general are all in the same boat. With all the technology, there are ways to keep working without it being person to person. We've just got to make due. We've been talking to families about our situation at La Lumiere and what it can do for their sons. It's a little easier task than last year, when we had six seniors. We have a good nucleus back that we're excited to work with."
