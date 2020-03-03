Class 4A La Porte
Tuesday
Culver Academies 62, South Bend Riley 41
Today
South Bend Adams (20-3) vs. Mishawaka (12-10), 5 p.m.
Michigan City (16-6) vs. La Porte (10-12), to follow
Friday
Culver Academies (18-4) vs. Plymouth (6-16), 5 p.m.
Today's winners, to follow
Saturday
Championship, 6 p.m.
Favorite: Culver Academies
Darkhorse: Michigan City
Defending champion: None
Players to watch: CULVER ACADEMIES -- Trey Galloway, 6-5, Sr., F-G(22.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.9 apg, 2.5 spg), Deontay Craig, 6-4, Sr., F (14.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.9 apg), Nicholas Hittle, 6-9, F-C (10.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg); La PORTE -- Garrott Ott-Large, 6-3, Sr., F-G, Carson Crass, 5-11, Sr., G, Grant Gresham, 6-6, Sr., F, Grant Ott-Large, 6-4, So., F; MICHIGAN CITY -- Jamie Hodges, Jr., 5-9, Fr., G, Dez'Mand Hawkins, 6-2, Sr., G, Evan Bush, 6-5, Jr., F, Tahari Watson, 5-10, Jr., G; MISHAWAKA -- DaVonn Parker, 5-10, Jr., G, Nick Hoopingarner, 6-3, Sr., F, Caleb Williams, 6-2, So., G; PLYMOUTH -- Jakob Reichard, 6-3, Sr., G (22.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg); SOUTH BEND ADAMS -- Quentez Columbus, 5-11, Jr., G, Sydney Jefferies, 6-1, Jr., G-F, Chuck Worsham, 5-11, Jr., G; SOUTH BEND RILEY -- Blake Wesley, 6-5, Jr., G.
Fast facts: Culver Academies, Plymouth and Michigan City are new to the field, while Penn and South Bend Clay moved to Sectional 4. M.C. has wins over La Porte and Adams. Culver Academies was 3A state runner-up last year and 3A state champion in 2018. City is pursuing the school's first sectional title since the Rogers-Elston consolidation in 1995. The .601 winning percentage in the field ranks eighth in the state.
Class 2A Bowman Academy
Tuesday
Lake Station (13-9) vs. Gary Roosevelt (2-16), late
Today
Bowman Academy (12-8) vs. Bishop Noll (10-12), 5:30 p.m.
Marquette (8-14) vs. Andrean (10-13), to follow
Friday
Whiting (2-21) vs. Tuesday's winner, 5:30 p.m.
Today's Winners, to follow
Saturday
Championship, 7 p.m.
Favorite: Bowman Academy
Darkhorse: Andrean
Defending champion: Andrean
Players to watch: ANDREAN -- Nick Flesher, 6-0, Jr., G (12.8 ppg), Ben Jones, 6-1, Jr., G (12.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Gabe Gillespie, 6-4, So., F (11.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg); BOWMAN ACADEMY -- Koron Davis, 6-5, Jr., G (23.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Jacques Williams, 6-4, Sr., G-F (18.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg), Cleveland Neal, 6-4, Sr., G-F (8.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.3 apg); BISHOP NOLL -- Jack Reordan, 6-3, Sr., F, Troy Acree, 5-11, Jr.,, G; GARY ROOSEVELT -- N/A; LAKE STATION -- Nate Dukich, 6-5, Sr., F (18.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg), Marrick Moore, 6-4, Sr., F (13.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg); MARQUETTE -- Jake Tarnow, 6-0, Sr., G (17.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.0 apg), Brit Harris, 5-9, So., G (14.5 ppg, 2.0 spg).
Fast facts: Andrean is defending 2A state champion; Marquette's six sectional titles in a row leads the state; the Blazers played in a different 2A sectional the last four years; Andrean defeated Marquette 82-59 on Jan. 14; Bowman has wins over Roosevelt (82-38), Lake Station (84-41), Andrean (65-55) and Marquette (90-61 on Dec. 4). The field record of 57-92 ranks 57th among the 64 sectionals.
Class 2A North Judson
Tuesday
Hebron 46, North Judson 35
Today
South Bend Career Academy (10-12) vs. LaVille (16-6), 5 p.m.
Westville (9-12) vs. Boone Grove (11-10), to follow
Friday
South Central (10-12) vs. Tuesday's winner, 5 p.m.
Today's winners, to follow
Saturday
Championship, 6 p.m.
Favorite: LaVille
Darkhorse: North Judson
Defending champion: None
Players to watch: BOONE GROVE -- Quinn Walker, 6-2, Sr., F (9.7 ppg), Kevin Josifoski, 6-2, Sr., C (9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Trey Steinhilber, 5-11, So., G (8.9 ppg); HEBRON -- Jake Friel, 6-1, Sr., G (21.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.0 apg), Reece Marrs, 5-11, So. G (14.5 ppg); LAVILLE -- Bobby Good, 6-3, Sr. (11.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Connor Wieczorek, 5-10, Sr., G (9.5 ppg, 3.7 apg, 2.3 spg); NORTH JUDSON -- Cooper Hochstedler, 6-5, Sr., G-F (23.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 3.2 spg), Ty Schumacher, 6-1, Fr., G (9.7 ppg), Blayne Wilcox, 6-0, So., G (9.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg); SOUTH BEND CAREER ACADEMY -- DeAndre Coleman, 6-2, Sr., Antwon Vaughn, 6-3, Sr., Ayden Clark, 5-10, Sr., G; SOUTH CENTRAL -- Brendan Carr, 6-7, Jr., C (14.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg), Zack Christy, 6-1, Sr., G (10.8 ppg, 3.4 apg); WESTVILLE -- Jace Woods, 6-1, Sr., G, Jevon France, 6-1, So., F.
Fast facts: Westville lost to Boone Grove 55-52 on Dec. 13; North Judson beat Hebron 53-44 on Feb. 22; South Central lost to North Judson (54-45) and Hebron (64-51); LaVille lost to North Judson 57-56 on Jan. 11.
Class A Triton
Tuesday
Triton 82, West Central 34
Argos 30, Culver 18
Friday
LaCrosse (6-15) vs. Triton (13-10), 5:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis (4-18) vs. Argos (14-9), to follow
Saturday
Championship, 6 p.m.
Favorite: Triton
Darkhorse: Argos
Defending champion: Argos
Players to watch: ARGOS -- Sam Manikowski, 6-1, Sr., G (16.3 ppg), Owen Nifong, 5-11, Sr., G-F (12.7 ppg); CULVER -- Owen Valiquet, 5-11, Sr., G; LACROSSE -- Ben Garwood, 6-4, So., F (16.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg), Zach Brust, 5-11, Sr., G (11.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg); OREGON-DAVIS -- Dylan Murphy, 6-0, Jr., F-G, Garrett Weil, 6-2, Sr., F-C; TRITON -- Ashton Oviedo, 5-9, So., G, Keegan Westafer, 6-1, Jr., Jared Bules, 5-9, Sr.; WEST CENTRAL -- Blayden Huber 6-0, So., G (8.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg).
Fast facts: Triton beat Argos 47-44 on Feb. 6. The field's winning percentage of .275 is the second-worst in the state.
