Girls basketball sectionals begin around the state Tuesday.
La Porte County’s seven schools play at five sites across five counties, so fill up those gas tanks.
Here’s a rundown on what to watch for next week, John Harrell’s projection and my largely uneducated guesses.
Class 4A Michigan City
The eye test says La Porte (14-7), but the Slicers lost 56-45 to Plymouth a few weeks ago. The Slicers finish the regular season today against South Bend Adams (6-15) and will play the Eagles again Tuesday. If they win, they’ll get a Riley team they recently beat 54-43. Plymouth (12-10) will likely get the host Wolves in the other semifinal and while it’s been a tough season for City (8-13), they feel like it’s a winnable game, having played the Pilgrims to a five-point outcome (50-45) back on Nov. 15. Harrell gives the nod to LP and while it’s been an erratic season for the Slicers at times, I’ll do the same.
Class 3A John Glenn
New Prairie (4-17) actually had the prospect of a couple winnable games, but the draw did not give the Cougars either Jimtown or South Bend Clay. Instead, they get Washington, which won the Jan. 9 meeting 70-29. The tournament is a three-team race among the Panthers (17-7), St. Joseph (15-7) and Mishawaka Marian (18-5). Washington beat Marian 65-57 and lost to St. Joe 57-56 on Thursday. The Indians were an overtime winner against the Knights and they’re likely in line to play again in the semifinals. Harrell favors Washington by virtue of a better draw and I will, too. Flip a coin.
Class 2A Whiting
Marquette (9-11), the winner of the last two Class A state titles, debuts in 2A on Friday against either Lake Station (14-8) or Bishop Noll (9-14). The Eagles won 67-50 in December. They have the best record, but Andrean (12-11) has decisive wins over LS, Marquette and Bowman. Ally McConnell might be able to stir up a little of the old magic for the Blazers, but the 59ers are the clear pick for Saturday night, as Harrell concurs. If you’ve never been to Whiting, it’s worth the trip. Lots of good food close by and one of the top gyms around.
Class 2A Hebron
This seemed like a sure thing rematch between South Central (15-7) and North Judson (17-4), but then the Bluejays lost to rival Winamac (14-10) last week, 42-30. The Satellites have a much more favorable route to the finals, while NJ and Winamac meet again in the quarterfinals with Westville (17-5) probably there in the semifinals. The Blackhawks, who lost 42-37 to the Warriors, need one victory to ensure the best record in school history. North Judson won 40-38 on Dec. 13 at SC. Coach Wes Bucher’s concerns about his team’s shaky offensive play in big games must be allayed for the Satellites to advance. Harrell leans toward South Central with the safer path to Saturday, but I’m going with the Jays and Lillian Frasure. Here’s hoping I’m wrong. No hate emails please.
Class A Culver
South Central’s bump to 2A opened the window a little wider for LaCrosse this season. Oregon-Davis (16-4) stands out, but the Bobcats were tested by both the Tigers (51-46 on Dec. 21) and the Dragons (55-47 on Jan. 16) in road games, so they’re not a lock. LaCrosse (9-12) also took O-D to the wall in last year’s semifinals, 51-48. The Tigers have the benefit of the bye and figure to see Argos (12-9) in Friday’s semis.
Claire Garwood is looking more like her pre-knee injury self, which makes LaCrosse a bigger threat, but the Bobcats are still the firm pick, and Harrell agrees.
Get out and support your schools and the kids as they chase their dreams of cutting down the nets.
