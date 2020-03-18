Westville's Jason Hannon is one of 71 Indiana high school seniors -- 39 boys and 32 girls -- who have been chosen as first-team Academic All-State by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
"Jaron is an absolute leader in the classroom and in the community," coach Drew Eubank said. "His dedication to excellence in everything he does is a credit to both him and his family. He is a perfectionist and is his own harshest critic. Coaching him the last two years has been an absolute joy. He works hard day in and day out, and it's fantastic that he's been recognized for that this year, first with the (Porter County Conference) Mental Attitude Award and now this. Proud doesn't begin to describe how I feel about Jaron. I honestly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to coach him."
Academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections. Items such as grade-point average, college board scores and academic class rank are considered along with athletic performance in areas such as points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game.
IBCA-member head coaches from schools across the state may nominate their seniors who meet criteria that include a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, a class rank in the upper 25 percent, an SAT score of 1,100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24.
Once nominations are received, an IBCA committee reviews the information and determines awards for first team and honorable mention.
"The quality of these student-athletes shows that success in academics and success in athletics are not separate entities," IBCA Executive Director Steve Witty said in a media release. "Rather, in many cases, a player's success in the classroom directly contributes to his or her success on the floor."
Those selected will receive certificates from the IBCA to be distributed to coaches on behalf of their players at the annual IBCA Clinic on April 24-25 at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.
The IBCA has selected an Academic All-State team for boys since 1973. The program was expanded to include a girls Academic All-State team in 1980.
Hannon carries a GPA of 4.26 out of 4.0 and ranks first in his class of 76. Marquette's Jake Tarnow was an honorable mention selection. Tarnow holds a 4.06 GPA.
