McConnell stars in Marquette loss
Ally McConnell returned to the lineup after missing a game but the senior's 24 points weren't enough as Marquette fell 54-48 to Victory Christian in girls basketball Tuesday. Ana Blakely notched 14 for the Blazers, who couldn't overcome a 31-point performance by Haley Butcher.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball game Jan. 24 at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
Making Christmas Merry
If your high school, middle school, grade school or youth sports team is doing something to make Christmas happier for someone else, The News-Dispatch and Herald-Argus would like to know so we can let other people know about the good things that are happening in La Porte County during the holidays. Please give us a heads up by emailing Jim Peters at jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com.
Former Bear Butler at Old-Timers banquet
The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association’s 74th annual banquet is set for Jan. 8. Guest speaker is Kevin Butler, the kicker on the 1985 NFL Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s honoree is Dave Hanaway who has selflessly invested his time in the youth of Northwest Indiana for the past six decades coaching baseball and basketball youth sports in Gary and Crown Point. The banquet’s Master of Ceremonies is Jeff Blanzy, a college basketball analyst and NBC channel 5 sports anchor. Dinner tickets are available for $40 per person. For information, contact Tom Kayes (219) 736-5269.
