Four La Porte County players have been named to the All-Porter County Conference Boys Basketball Team this week.
LaCrosse’s Ben Garwood, Westville’s Jace Woods and South Central’s Brendan Carr and Zack Christy were chosen to the 12-player team.
Garwood, a 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
Woods, a 6-1 senior guard, posted per game marks of 10.0 points and 6.2 assists while topping the Blackhawks in steals (46), blocked shots (40), and defensive rebounds (66).
Christy, a 6-1 senior guard, scored 11.4 points per game to go with 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the Satellites.
Carr, a 6-7 junior center, paced S.C. in scoring (14.8), rebounding (10.7) and blocks (1.2), while shooting 55 percent from the field.
All four had been previously named to The Herald-Argus All-County Team.
Kouts’ Cole Wireman was chosen the PCC MVP.
