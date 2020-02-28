Note: The following is a list of The News-Dispatch’s top girls basketball players in La Porte County this season, as compiled by the staff. The group of 12, listed alphabetically, was compiled based on statistics, writer observations and coaches’ input.
Nyla Asad, La Porte
5-6, Sr., G
Stats: 16.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.6 spg, 1.4 apg, 36 3-PT percent, 47 deflections
Bio: Last season, Asad was simply a role player for La Porte. This campaign, she turned into a star. Her unbelievable quickness and unmatched athletic ability allowed her to prosper. She helped the Slicers became only the second team in program history to reach the Elite 8 level of the postseason, along with the 2001 team. “Nyla had a breakout season, after averaging only 5 points per game as a junior,” Walker said. “She broke onto the scene with a 20-point game against Penn to start the season, then had a huge game against No. 15 Fort Wayne Southside with 31 points and leading the Slicers to a Valpo Tourney championship. Nyla has to be the DAC’s most improved player, averaging 16.3 points per game.”
Faith Biggs, South Central
5-7, Sr., G
Stats: 8.9 ppg, 39 3-pointers, 1.9 spg.
Bio: Biggs’ athletic future is in softball, which she will play at Aurora, but the speedy guard was also an integral part of the Satellites’ run to the 2A semistate. She had a knack for, pardon the pun, hitting the big shot for S.C., camping out along the baseline for 3s, and played poacher on the backside of the Satellites zone, picking off plenty of cross-court passes for breakaway layups.
Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City
5-4, Jr., G
Stats: 16.1 ppg, 54 3s.
Bio: The perimeter half of the Wolves inside-outside combination, Halfacre can light it up from the arc and also has a nose for the rim with her trademark running floater. She almost literally never left the court, averaging 31.7 per minutes per game, playing the entire game in all but three of City’s 25 contests. Coach Mike Megyese expects even bugger things with Halfacre playing AAU for the first time this summer.
Kayla Jones, La Porte
5-4, Sr., G
Stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.8 apg, 2.6 rpg, 2.1 spg, 39 made 3-pointers, 77 deflections
Bio: Small but fearless. That might be the best way to describe the diminutive Jones, who was influential in various ways on the court. She aided the Slicers’ seventh straight season of at least 15 wins and sectional title. “Kayla is a true point guard who has the ability to score and did that several games,” Walker said. “She led the Slicers in assists and also tormented the other team’s best player night in and night out with tenacious defense. Every championship team needs a go-to defensive stopper and Kayla was the sparkplug on defense and the unselfish playmaker on offense.”
Ally McConnell, Marquette
5-11, Sr., F
Stats: 19.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg.
Bio: The case can be made that few players improved their numbers more than McConnell did in a season’s time. A complementary piece on the Blazers’ 2018 and 2019 Class A state title teams, the three-sport standout carried Marquette during a rebuild year, scoring over 40 percent of its points while also providing support in rebounding and ball-handling.
Ryin Ott, La Porte
5-11, Jr., G-F
Stats: 15.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.3 spg, 80 FT percent, 35 3-PT percent
Bio: Ott did everything for the Slicers, propelling them to a terrific 19-8 record and their third sectional crown in the last five years. Nowhere was the lanky junior more impactful than the postseason, when she flourished, including a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds in the sectional final against Michigan City, and netted another 21 in the regional versus Munster. “Ryin came up big in the sectional and regional this year,” La Porte coach Rob Walker said. “Having a huge game in the sectional championship and a monster game in the regional semis against Munster..no pun intended. She hit big shot after big shot. She also played great defense against (City’s) Katelyn Halfacre in the sectional final and against (Munster’s) Sara Zabrecky in the regional.”
Trinity Thompson, Michigan City
6-0, Jr., F
Stats: 20.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg, 3.6 spg
Bio: The numbers, especially the rebounds, are just plain silly. A powerful force on the glass, Thompson was simply unstoppable in the low post, despite drawing constant double- and sometimes triple-team attention in the paint. She slid seamlessly into the star role on an inexperienced Wolves squad and with the entire roster returning, she will be the centerpiece of what figures to be a much-improved team in 2020-1. Her production is worthy of Indiana Junior All-Stars consideration.
Abbie Tomblin, South Central
5-9, So., G
Stats: 11.1 ppg, 3.1 spg, 2.3 apg
Bio: The numbers may not show it, but Tomblin actually started a little slowly after undergoing labrum surgery in the spring. She ultimately got it rolling, keying the Satellites’ perimeter defense with her on-ball pressure, while providing an inside-outside threat on offense with her ability to hit the 3-point shot and also create in the lane.
Sarah Weston, Westville
5-9, Sr., G
Stats: 11.9 ppg, 3.8 apg, 1.5 spg
Bio: A key part of the most successful class in school history, Weston leaves the program with 53 wins and 921 points. With a solid supporting cast around her, she slid comfortably into a facilitating role, getting the rest of her team involved while still providing a dependable scoring presence when the Blackhawks needed her to get a bucket.
Jordan Winters, New Prairie
5-7, Jr., G-F
Stats: 11.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg.
Bio: Winters was one of a few bright spots in a four-win season for the Cougars, a steadying influence for an inexperienced team that may have been more important than her stats. “Jordan is a top-tier kid when it comes to citizenship, ambition and work ethic,” coach Todd Dermody said. “She was our unquestioned leader all season. The whole team leaned on her to carry us through tough times. Every time we challenged her, she stepped up big. She was often double-teamed or face-guarded and the focus of the other team’s defense, but she was able to put up good numbers and win a few games on a very tough schedule with a very young supporting cast. I think Jordan has big things in her future. I would not be surprised to see her go down as the all-time leading scorer before she graduates.”
Amber Wolf, South Central
6-0, Sr., F
Stats: 14.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.5 spg
Bio: The unquestioned leader of the Satellites, Wolf guided S.C. within a basket of the Class 2A state finals. A fierce rebounder, Wolf has the footwork to score in the low post, but also has the mobility and ball handling to step outside and score off the dribble. After leaving South Central with 1,221 points, she’ll continue her career with Division III power DePauw.
Morgan Wozniak, LaCrosse
5-9, Sr., F
Stats: 9.5 ppg.
Bio: The Tigers were crippled by injuries that kept Katie Bell out for the season and Claire Garwood for all but 10 games. A streaky perimeter shooter, Wozniak helped fill the big scoring void.
Honorable mention: LaCrosse, Claire Garwood; La Porte, Lauren Pollock; Marquette, Ryleigh Grott; Michigan City, Jaden Smallwood; New Prairie, Eva Dodds; South Central, Delanie Gale, Olivia Marks; Westville, Grace Weston, Nicole Albers.
