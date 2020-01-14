NP's Graeber on AP list
New Prairie senior Tyler Graeber was inadvertently omitted in an article last week on La Porte County football players who were recognized on the Associated Press all-state teams. Graeber, a defensive back, received honorable mention in Class 4A. He logged 69 tackles, three of them for lost yardage, to go with two fumble recoveries and an interception for the sectional champion Cougars.
Blazers girls lose to Marian
Marquette’s girls basketball team fell 89-43 to visiting Mishawaka Marian on Tuesday. Ally McConnell registered 18 points for the Blazers (6-8), and Ryleigh Grott also reached double figures with 11. The Knights (13-5) led 18-11 after the first quarter and 42-19 at the break.
