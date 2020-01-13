Boys
La Porte 66, Lake Central 58
LAKE CENTRAL (9-16-16-17)
Nick Anderson 11-22 1-2 30, Jerry Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Graham Weber 1-2 0-0 2, Kyle Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Mark Mileusnic 0-0 0-2 0, Ami Khatra 2-6 0-0 4, Jaiden Clayton 2-3 3-3 7, Kyle Blum 0-4 1-2 1, Nate Oakley 4-7 6-10 14. Totals — 20-44 11-19 58.
La PORTE (18-9-17-22)
Ethan Osowski 1-5 1-2 4, Zach Bragg 0-1 0-0 0, Micah Spatt 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Crass 3-4 6-8 13, Garrott Ott-Large 5-15 6-8 18, Grant Gresham 6-7 0-0 10, Mason Schroeder 0-0 2-4 2, Grant Ott-Large 6-11 6-8 19. Totals — 16-43 21-30 66.
3-point shooting: Lake Central 5-20 (Anderson 5-12, Weber 0-1, Khatra 0-3, Blum 0-4); La Porte 5-17 (Osowski 1-5, Bragg 0-1, Crass 1-1, Ga. Ott-Large 2-9, Gr. Ott-Large 1-1). Turnovers: Lake Central 11, La Porte 8. Total fouls: Lake Central 21, La Porte 15. Fouled out: Blum, Oakley. Records: Lake Central 6-5, 0-1 DAC, La Porte 7-5, 1-0 DAC.
Girls
Lake Central 44, La Porte 38 (OT)
LAKE CENTRAL (14-11-7-4-8)
Tiana Morales 0-5 1-2 1, Jen Tomasic 2-12 5-7 9, Abby Oedzes 4-7 0-0 9, Madison Dulski 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Jaksich 4-14 3-4 13, Amanda Blevins 1-2 0-0 2, Essence Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Allie Mularski 2-5 6-11 10, Kylie Blevins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 13-46 15-24 44.
La PORTE (16-11-6-3-2)
Alanti Biggers 2-8 0-0 5, Aydin Shreves 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 0-9 0-0 0, Ryin Ott 6-13 6-6 21, Nyla Asad 3-16 1-4 8, Danielle Krontz 0-0 0-2 0, Lauren Pollock 1-6 0-0 2, Shelby Linn 0-2 2-4 2. Totals — 12-54 9-16 38.
3-point shooting: Lake Central 3-17 (Morales 0-1, Tomasic 0-4, Oedzes 1-2, Dulski 0-1, Jaksich 2-9); La Porte 5-20 (Biggers 1-5, Jones 0-4, Asad 1-6). Turnovers: Lake Central 12, La Porte 11. Total fouls: Lake Central 12, La Porte 19. Fouled out: Asad. Records: Lake Central 10-9, 2-3 DAC, La Porte 11-5, 2-3 DAC.
Crown Point 77, Michigan City 48
CROWN POINT (21-26-17-12)
Dash Shaw 8-13 1-3 19, Abby Stoddard 1-7 4-8 7, Allie Govert 2-3 3-3 8, Jessica Carrothers 8-13 7-8 23, Lilly Stoddard 4-8 4-4 12, Nikki Gerodemos 0-1 2-2 2, Alyvia Santiago 1-4 0-0 3, Brooke Lindesmith 0-2 2-2 2, Alexis Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Gabbie Vania 0-0 0-0 0, Mia Depta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 24-51 24-31 77.
MICHIGAN CITY (12-13-9-14)
Mary Pat Kelley 1-4 0-0 2, Sativa Santana 0-1 0-0 0, Trinity Thompson 7-16 11-16 25, Katelyn Halfacre 6-15 7-9 20, Ariana Lemons 0-0 0-0 0, Asiya Lemons 0-2 1-2 1, Tyrina Jeanes 0-0 0-0 0, Amira Wair 0-0 0-0 0, Kiara Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 14-38 19-27 48.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 5 (Shaw 2, A. Stoddard, Govert, Santiago); Michigan City 1 (Halfacre). Leaders -- Rebounds: L. Stoddard 8 (CP); Thompson 10 (MC). Assists: Shaw, Carrothers 2 (CP). Steals: Carrothers 6, Shaw 6 (CP); Thompson 6 (MC). Team fouls: Crown Point 14, Michigan City 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Crown Point 18-0 (5-0 Duneland Conference); Michigan City 6-9 (0-5).
