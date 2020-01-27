MC’s Ware an All-Star
Michigan City senior linebacker Nate Ware has been named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association District 1 all-star team. Ware’s selection means he will be on the list of players who will be considered for the North all-star team.
Szymanski 7th at invite
New Prairie’s Nolan Szymanski finished in seventh place in Saturday’s Mishawaka Diving Invite with an 11-dive personal best score of 389.2. Savanah Keldsen finished nine with an 11-dive PR of 356.2. Freshman Isabel Hojnacki finished 14th with a 223.8.
Slicers grapplers second at CMA
La Porte’s wrestling team claimed second in the Culver Military Academies Invitational with 176 points on Saturday. The Slicers had three weight-class champions, freshman Ashton Jackson, Tyson Nisley and Jaden Browder. Jerome Trae Anderson placed second.
LP girls swimmers nipped
La Porte’s girls swim team was topped by two points, 91-89, by visiting Warsaw on Saturday. The Slicers’ Caiya Cooper tallied first in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free, and Abie Wiencek won the 50 free as well as the 100 free. Becca Shaffer placed first in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and the 200 medley relay of Cooper, Wiencek, Shaffer, and Alicia Wireman took first. The 200 free relay of Wiencek, Wireman, Shaffer, and Cooper was first, and Mackenzie Olson posted first in diving.
Slicers boys swimmers lose
La Porte’s boys swim team lost 136-41 to Warsaw at home on Saturday. The Slicers’ Lucas Banic swam a strong 100-yard freestyle and broke the minute mark (59.35), and freshman Gage Lane dropped 25.14 seconds in his 500 free (6:20.55).
Blazers girls fall to Indians
Marquette’s girls basketball team lost 67-42 to visiting South Bend St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon. Ally McConnell led the Blazers (8-10) with 23 points, and Ryleigh Grott added seven. Marquette was down 17-4 after the first quarter.
Lakers girls hoops prevails
La Lumiere’s girls basketball team hung on to beat Trinity 46-38 at home on Friday. The Capaldi sisters paved the way for the win. Lydia led all scorers with 21 points and had seven steals, and Dara tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Softball clinic at Chesterton YMCA
The Chesterton YMCA will host a softball skills and beginning pitching clinic on three successive Sundays – Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9. The skills sessions will run from 10-11 a.m. followed by the pitching sessions from 11 to noon. The clinics will be conducted by former college coaches Gil Arzola and Denny King. Fees are $40 for each session. Pre-registration is required. Send name, age, session(s) requested and check to: Gilbert Arzola, 212 David Road, Valparaiso. For details, call or text 219-309-3662.
College football assistant suspended for Hitler comment
ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) – Grand Valley State suspended offensive coordinator Morris Berger on Monday after he was quoted by the school newspaper as saying he would like to meet Adolf Hitler and no one could deny the Nazi “wasn’t a great leader.” The university in western Michigan is investigating Berger’s comments, according toWXMI-TV. His hiring was announced last week. Bergerwas being interviewed Thursdayby The Lanthorn sports editor and was asked which three historical figures he would like to have dinner with.
“This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler,” he said. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.”
Berger’s comments “as reported in The Lanthorn student newspaper do not reflect the values of Grand Valley State University,” the school said in a statement announcing the suspension. The Associated Press was unable to find a phone listing for Berger. An email seeking comment was sent Monday to his university account. Lakers’ next game postponed after Kobe Bryant’s death
LOS ANGELES – The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ next game against the Clippers on Tuesday night after the deaths of retired superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash. The league announced the decision in a statement Monday, saying it “was made out of respect for the Lakers organization.” Bryant’s helicopter crashed Sunday, and the Lakers learned about it while flying home from an East Coast road trip. LeBron James and several other players appeared to be visibly affected by the news when they got off the plane. The Lakers organization hasn’t made a public statement about Bryant’s death, choosing to m
