As surprises go on a scale of one to 10, this one rated as a zero.
La Lumiere graduate and Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart declared his intentions Wednesday to enter the NBA Draft and hire an agent.
"It didn't come as a shock to anyone," Lakers coach Pat Holmes said. "He's projected to be a first-round pick. We talked Sunday and I knew pretty much that he was going to put his name into the draft. He's been working his butt off to put himself in that situation, how he prepares every single day. He's excited to take the next step."
Stewart, the No. 26 prospect in the ESPN Top 100, earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward averaged 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for the Huskies, shooting 59 percent from two-point range and 77 percent from the free throw line.
"I'm proud of him and everything he's accomplished, but he's still got a lot more to offer and he's going to do everything he can to maximize his opportunity," Holmes said. "He's going to play hard, rebound, do all the things a team wants him to do and needs him to do to be successful. He's going to work himself into a good position and embrace his role in order to get his minutes. He's just going to outwork people head to head with his energy. He'll find his niche and will be fine."
Stewart went to Washington as the No. 4-ranked recruit in the ESPN 100, winning the Naismith Trophy for national high school player of the year at La Lu. He was invited to six USA Basketball events, winning a gold medal at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Argentina.
"I take a lot of pride in winning national player of the year in high school," Stewart said in an ESPN.com story. "I feel like I am someone who can play in an NBA game tomorrow physically. With all the uncertainty about whether there will be a summer league or what type of off-season the NBA might have, it's more important than ever to have a long body of work teams can look at. People already know my reputation and what my character is as a person. I'll continue to show NBA teams that over video conferences, Skype, FaceTime or whatever it might be."
Holmes seconded the idea that a team will be drafting a quality person in addition to a quality player with Stewart.
"He's got a good head on his shoulders," Holmes said. "They won't have to deal with an ego. He listens. He's coachable. He doesn't think he's better than anyone or above anything. He's easy to play with. He's a high-character kid who is active in his community. He's going to do all the right things. There's a lot of uncertainty with the draft, workouts, combines, the season being delayed, but he's home in Rochester and he's got access to a gym so he'll able to make the most of his opportunity. "
Stewart would be the fifth La Lu product to be drafted in recent years, joining Jaren Jackson, Jr. (Memphis), Jordan Poole (Golden State), Brian Bowen II (Indiana, Fort Wayne/G League) and Isaac Humphries (Lakeland Magic/G League).
"We've been fortunate to have some really talented players, high-character kids, good students from good families, walk through our gym," Holmes said. "That's a big part of what we're looking for at La Lumiere. It's been fun to watch their development and progress. If Isaiah had stayed home, he may not have been as well-known, but he was going to find a way to be extremely productive and make it to the NBA. I had little to do with his success. They were all looking at the education and community that La Lumiere had to offer, and it's been a win-win situation for everybody involved."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.