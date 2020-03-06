La PORTE — It's something, Tom Wells admitted, that he will think about for 'probably a long time.'
Michigan City, which built its success on the slogan and playing philosophy '84 Fast' in the Wolves coach's first year, didn't go to its trademark chaotic defense until the fourth quarter of Friday's Class 4A La Porte Sectional semifinal against No. 10 South Bend Adams.
By then, the pressure, coupled with a remarkable shooting display by freshman Jamie Hodges, Jr., was just a tad too late.
"The first thing I told (assistant coaches) 'Bud' (Hurt) and Will (Walker), would it make you want to go back and change a plan?" Wells said after the 56-52 loss. "Hindsight being 20-20, it makes you wonder, do we take our chances with playing 84 feet, 32 minutes, and make it a little bit of a scramble? It wasn't part of the game plan. We talked about playing these guys zone for a long time. For the most part, it was pretty good, but in a game like that, those, 8-, 10-, 12-point leads are like 20-point leads in a lot of games because baskets were hard to come by."
The Wolves hung back in a zone for a better part of three-and-a-half quarters before a 12-point deficit with 4:01 left forced their hand. Stagnant on both ends to that point, City began turning Adams over and Hodges began tossing in 3s from Route 2.
"We thought if they got down, they'd half-court trap and full-court press us," Eagles coach Chad Johnston said. "They did, but it was toward the end."
The lead was chipped to six at 52-46 with 1:03 left and Tahari Watson splashed a trey after a second straight Caron McKinney steal to make it 52-49. Hodges did it again with about 10 seconds left to bring MC within 54-52 but Sidney Jefferies nailed two huge foul shots a couple ticks later to provide the final margin.
"He's hard to keep in front of you," Johnston said of Hodges, who had four fourth-quarter 3s. "If you back off him, he can drain 3s. He's a special player. I think our defense (did well in) stopping their penetration and hoping they wouldn't hit 35-foot 3s, which they did. They made a run at us and I'm happy with the way we kept our composure at the end."
It was nearly, but not quite, a replay of the previous meeting at MC, where the Wolves used a 30-15 fourth quarter to overcame a 10-point deficit.
"I watched the film like three times," Johnston said. "They hit some big shots, we played man-to-man, and one of our guards (Chuck Worsham) fouled out."
Adams went exclusively zone this time around and the Wolves (17-7) never figured it out. It was 3 of 14 from deep and had just 28 points through three quarters before Hodges caught fire.
"I do think we settled," Wells said. "One thing about that Adams team, you've got to make them play defense a little bit. They're like us, they want to steal it. They're going to gamble at some point in time and maybe if you're a little more patient and can execute multi-pass offenses, it would be to your advantage. That's probably not a strong suit of ours either right now."
Hodges finished with 18 points and Watson scored 14 with four triples. No one else had more than six as Wells used 11 players in hopes of finding a spark.
"A big part of that is the want-to," Wells said of Hodges. "It's one thing to do it, you've got to have that inside you that you want that moment. For a freshman to want that like he does..."
Until then, City showed little resemblance to the energetic bunch that gave 17 opponents fits.
'It's what you get out of teenagers sometimes," Wells said. "That's part of learning how to respond to the events. If the equation is the events (plus) the response equals the outcome, we're still learning about responses."
Jefferies and Quentez Columbus notched 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Adams (22-3), which faces Culver Academies in Saturday's final at 6 p.m. Brayden Sexton and Lynn King combined for 17 rebounds as the Eagles decimated the Wolves on the glass.
