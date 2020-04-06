When given a chance to play in college, Drake Gunn didn't take it for granted.
The former La Porte High School boys basketball product, who has experienced a great deal of injury adversity, was grateful for his circumstance and has tried to make the most of his time at Eastern Arizona College, a junior college program in Thatcher.
“It has been the best experience of my life so far and I was actually truly blessed to have that opportunity,” Gunn said. “Because a lot of kids out of high school in my class didn't have that opportunity. No matter what level, I always try to play every single game the hardest I could. It was really great because when I was younger, I didn't really think I was going to be able to play college ball, or play at the next level like that. So it was a great feeling.”
After suffering a broken foot in Novemeber 2017, Gunn's future in the sport was in jeopardy. He broke his tibia right before the first day of practice and missed most of his junior prep year.
While that arduous setback was a tough hurdle to overcome, Gunn persisted and battled back. That carried him to an outstanding senior campaign for the Slicers, when he averaged 16.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, helping his team to a 12-11 record.
That allowed Gunn to commit to Eastern Arizona, where he just completed his freshman season.
La Porte coach Kyle Benge felt Gunn had the potential to be a quality college player because of his incredible intangibles.
“He does things that you really just can't teach,” Benge said. “He's 6-5, we played him in the post, but he's gotten in the gym and he's got a nice 15- to 16-foot bridge jump shot. Now that's extended to the 3-point line. He's athletic, he can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket. He can guard multiple positions, which is key in the college game. The biggest thing with him is just his motor. And nothing was ever given to him.”
While his numbers weren't eye-popping, he had a decent first season for the Monsters. Gunn recorded 6.8 points per game, to go along with 3.3 rebounds, and shot 36 percent from 3-point range in 30 games played.
“I did really solid as a freshman,” he said. “I went through a lot of bumps that kind of stopped me from doing things I knew I could have done better. But I really think I had a good showing of what I'm capable of. I expected to do better, but I'm really pleased with it and I've grown from it.”
Unfortunately, Gunn still couldn't shake the old injury bug. He dealt with contusions and back problems, preventing him from reaching his full potential. He was able to post some solid numbers, though, and contribute to a highly-successful team, which finished with a 26-7 record and secured a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Tournament bid.
“Honestly, we made history,” Gunn said. “It was the first regional title in 12 years. But sometimes we went through some rough patches, we lost to teams we shouldn't have lost to. But overall, we exceeded everyone's expectations, especially how hard we worked.”
The Monsters claimed the regional crown by beating Mesa 82-61 on February 29 and Arizona Western 93-73 on March 2. It ended up losing the district title to Salt Lake City Community College 101-73, but still qualified for the NJCAA national tournament.
“I was extremely excited,” Benge said. “I was in the college game before for three years and I knew right away when I saw him, this kid has the potential to be really good. And I said it last year and I do think it's going to come true, he's going to have a lot of offers. I know he's got some low-major interest at the Division I level, so he's going to end up going somewhere. This was good for him. It's a big jump from high school to college, academically and on the floor. I'm really excited. He's a great kid.”
Eastern Arizona never got the chance to see the season through as the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It was rough,” Gunn said. “Some guys took it really bad, especially the sophomores. I even took it bad, even though I was a freshman. I kind of put myself in the shoes of the older guys and was like, 'I'm not getting this opportunity.' It was really deflating.”
In addition to his time on the court, Gunn has reveled in the rapport he's developed with his teammates, coaches and other individuals from the school.
“My most favorite part about Eastern Arizona College is the bonding and the people I've met and the relationships I've made,” Gunn said. “It was really great. I've made a lot of friends and I've met a lot of people that I'll still talk to 20 years from now. In a span of three months, I've met people that I felt like I've known them most of my life.”
Along with forming connections, Gunn has adjusted to the classroom, which has been much more grueling than the high school curriculum.
“The academics was challenging,” he said. “It was a big step. The professors have less time with you, so you have to do the work on your own. You've got to also find time to do all that stuff, in between practice and weights and conditioning. It was really challenging. But me going away and having to learn how to be responsible on my own with the academics helped me out a lot and it made me grow a lot.”
Despite the season being over for only a month, Gunn has begun to shift his attention to next season and his aspirations for the squad and himself, including a coveted Division I chance.
“I'm very excited,” he said. “We have a lot of players returning and I already know our coach is going to bring some more talent in to help us out. Since the tournament got cancelled and all this stuff that happened, we're going to have a bigger chip on our shoulder to have a better season next year. And I'm definitely going to carry a bigger chip on my shoulder, too. I have something to prove. I really want to make it to the next level and I know I can.”
