PORTAGE — After storming back from a six-point hole late in regulation, then rallying from a seven-point deficit late in the first overtime, La Porte put itself in an advantageous spot.
Despite all the adversity all Friday night, the Slicers led by four early in the second overtime.
From there, Portage seized control with a 9-2 run to end it, hitting a pivotal 3-pointer with just over two minutes left, making its last six free throws and capitalizing on La Porte's missed freebies. That sent the visiting Slicers to a disheartening 87-84 double-overtime loss to the Indians in a wild Duneland Athletic Conference finale.
“A lot of their guys had really, really good games offensively and that seems to be the case against us,” La Porte coach Kyle Benge said. “That's been kind of our Achilles' heel, just not putting teams away when we need to. We struggle to close games out, so we've got to keep grinding.”
The Slicers (9-11, 1-6) scored the first four points of the second OT to go ahead 82-78 with 2:31 remaining. Torrid-shooting Portage (6-15, 1-6), who nailed 14-of-28 three-pointers on the night, closed the contest on a 9-2 spurt.
“We went to our 1-2-2 zone, tried to throw them off their offense,” Benge said. “Our zone had been pretty decent the last couple weeks and we just left a guy who had been hot wide open in the corner. We didn't make the adjustment, kind of got stuck on a screen. And we missed some key free throws late, but we had a lot of guys playing a lot of minutes.”
Danny Bruno started the Indians' comeback with a trey from the left corner with 2:04 left. About 20 seconds later, freshman Kamari Slaughter made a pair from the charity stripe to put the home team ahead for good, 83-82.
Still trailing by one, the Slicers twice had a chance to take the lead at the foul line, but each time they missed both attempts, while the Indians converted their next four. Grant Ott-Large missed a putback which could have also put his team ahead with 51 seconds remaining in the second OT. With 18 seconds to go, Garrott Ott-Large couldn't covert a contested, acrobatic, driving shot and Portage got the rebound. The visitors then fouled and Slaughter again converted both free throws to make it 87-84 with 9.6 seconds left. After a timeout to set up one last play, La Porte got the ball to Ethan Osowski in the left corner, but his contested 3-point try deflected off the side of the backboard in the waning seconds to seal the Slicers' fate.
“La Porte's got a great inside-outside game and our kids battled all night,” Portage coach Rick Snodgrass said. “We're a young team. Even though we've had 20 games under our belt, we're still a young team playing veteran teams. We beat a nice ball club. La Porte's record isn't any indication, because they've been so close so many times.”
The Slicers clawed back from a 61-55 deficit with 1:55 to go in regulation to force overtime. Garrott Ott-Large tallied eight points in a span of 1:09, including two treys. That helped the visitors pull within 64-63 with 46.1 seconds left. Thirteen seconds later, they went ahead 65-64 on Grant Gresham's free throws. Portage responded with Slaughter's 3 to re-take the lead, 67-65, with 15 seconds to go. Osowski missed a go-ahead trey try with three seconds remaining, but Grant Ott-Large's game-tying putback with one second left forced overtime.
In the first OT, La Porte finished on a 7-0 run to erase a 78-71 margin with only 1:31 remaining. Osowski hit a 3-pointer with just under a minute to go to trim the deficit to one. Carson Crass split two free throws to knot it, 78-78, with 31.6 seconds left. Osowski had a steal on Portage's ensuing possession and the Slicers called timeout at 13.2. Grant Ott-Large drove to the basket, but lost the ball. The Indians grabbed it and sprinted down floor, but Slaughter's last-second runner from about eight feet missed to necessitate a second OT.
Garrott Ott-Large paced all scorers with 31 points, connecting on 6-for-15 behind the arc. Grant Ott-Large notched 21 points.
The brothers totaled 21 of the Slicers' 29 first-half points. Garrott earned 13 before the break, including drilling 3-of-5 downtown, while Grant added eight. Their performances helped their team build a six-point half cushion, 29-23.
"They both played well," Benge said. "Grant was good inside. Garrott was hitting shots. They kept us in it at key moments of the game."
Gresham, the Slicers' 6-foot-6 forward, played for the first time since January 24. He had missed the last five contests with an ankle injury and was expected to possibly miss the rest of the season. Gresham had 11 points and gave the team solid minutes off the bench.
“He probably played a little bit more than what we expected,” Benge said. “But he was playing well in the flow of the game. He's done enough to come back, so it was good to see him still out there competing.”
Crass chipped in nine points for La Porte, who dropped its last six DAC games. Three of those were by a combined nine points.
Slaughter led the Indians with 25 points and Orosz was right behind with 24. Lawrence Harris netted 23. Slaughter went 5-for-7 from the arc, while Orosz finished 6-of-8 at distance.
La Porte dropped the JV game, 41-39. The Slicers’ Drew Noveroske tallied 14 points, and RJ Anglin scored 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.