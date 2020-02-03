Boys Basketball
Michigan City 62, Fort Wayne South 52
Fort Wayne South;14;17;3;18;—;52
Michigan City;9;15;19;19;—;62
FORT WAYNE SOUTH
Kamron Mitchell 3-9 0-0 6, Ashton Johnson 5-8 4-7 14, Jaylen Lattimore 3-6 3-4 10, Dawan Parker 4-8 1-2 9, Treveon Jones 5-14 2-2 13, Javonte Malone 0-1 0-0 0, Lamontrelle Manning 0-0 0-0 0, Robert Rembert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 20-46 10-15 52.
MICHIGAN CITY
Dez'Mand Hawkins 4-9 2-2 10, Jamie Hodges, Jr., 3-6 2-2 8, Jalen Bullock 1-3 0-1 2, Caron McKinney 5-7 2-4 12, Evan Bush 5-9 3-4 13, Donye' Grant 1-3 0-0 2, Omarion Hatch 4-9 0-2 10, Jose Jenkins, Jr., 0-3 1-2 1, Tahari Watson 0-6 2-2 2, Shelley Miller, Jr., 1-1 0-0 2. Totals — 24-56 12-19 62.
3-point field goals: Lattimore, Jones (FWS); Hatch 2 (MC). Leaders — Rebounds: Jones 9 (FWS); Bush 6 (MC). Assists: Hodges 3 (MC). Steals: Mitchell, Parker 2 (FWS); Hawkins, Hatch 3 (MC). Team fouls: Fort Wayne South 14, Michigan City 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Fort Wayne South 5-9, Michigan City 11-4.
New Prairie 64, South Central 47
South Central;15;6;9;17;—;47
New Prairie;10;14;17;23;—;64
SOUTH CENTRAL
Zack Christy 1-6 6-6 8, Brady Glisic 2-4 1-1 5, Alex Newburn 0-1 1-2 1, Gavin Scott 2-7 1-2 5, Trent Smoker 2-4 1-1 7, Brendan Carr 6-9 3-4 15, Karson Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Jax Markus 0-0 0-0 0, Todd Snyder 0-0 0-0 0, Tony Guevara 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Haschel 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Hudspeth 2-5 0-0 6, Justin Bunce 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 15-38 13-16 47.
NEW PRAIRIE
Derek Daniels 1-1 1-2 4, Tanner Moreno 1-1 0-0 2, Chase Ketterer 7-15 0-0 14, David Swanson 1-2 0-0 2, Grady lapczynski 0-0 0-0 0, Rylan McBride 2-6 0-0 4, Devin Szalay 2-3 0-1 4, Braydon Flagg 8-18 2-2 22, Hunter Smith 1-1 2-4 4, Evan Foerg 3-5 2-2 8, Jackson White 0-3 0-0 0, Jacob Meyers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 26-55 7-11 64.
3-point field goals: South Central 4-16 (Smoker 2-4, Hudspeth 2-5, Scott 0-3 Christy 0-1, Carr 0-1, Haschel 0-1, Bunce 0-1); New Prairie 5-17 (Flagg 4-9, Daniels 1-1, White 0-3, McBride 0-2, Ketterer 0-1, Swanson 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: South Central 25 (Carr 10); New Prairie 26 (Szalay 6). Assists: South Central 10 (Christy 6); New Priarie 15 (Ketterer 5). Steals: South Central 3 (Christy, Glisic, Smoker); New Prairie 11 (Daniels 3, McBride 3, Flagg 3). Team fouls: South Central 17 New Prairie 15. Fouled out: Glisic. Records: South Central 6-9, New Prairie 9-7.
South Central 73, LaCrosse 43
South Central;18;18;22;15;—;73
LaCrosse;10;14;8;11;—;43
SOUTH CENTRAL
Zack Christy 6-10 0-1 13, Brady Glisic 3-9 4-6 10, Alex Newburn 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Gavin Scott 6-10 3-4 19, Trent Smoker 2-5 1-1 6, Brendan Carr 7-8 2-6 14, Karson Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Jax Markus 0-0 1-2 1, Todd Snyder 0-0 0-0 0, Tony Guevara 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Haschel 1-1 0-0 3, Trent Hudspeth 0-7 0-0 0, Justin Bunce 1-2 0-0 3. Totals — 27-54 11-20 73.
LACROSSE
Kyle Gorski 1-3 0-0 2, Devin McCoy 1-3 0-0 2, Brandon Brust 2-3 2-4 7, Zach Grieger 0-2 0-0 0, Zach Brust 2-7 3-4 9, Hayden Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Rhoda 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Garwood 8-13 6-6 23, Caedmon Bailey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 14-31 11-14 43.
3-point field goals: South Central 8-19 (Scott 4-5, Christy 1-2, Smoker 1-2, Bunce 1-2, Haschel 1-1, Glisic 0-2); LaCrosse 4-14 (Z. Brust 2-5, Garwood 1-4, B. Brust 1-1, McCoy 0-2, Grieger 0-2). Leaders — Rebounds: South Central 26 (Carr 7); LaCrosse 15 (B. Brust 4). Assists: South Central 18 (Smoker 7); LaCrosse 6 (Z. Brust 3). Steals: South Central 13 (Glisic 3, Scott 3); LaCrosse 6 (B. Brust 2, Grieger 2, Rhoda 2). Blocks: South Central 1 (Carr); LaCrosse 4 (Garwood 3). Team fouls: South Central 13; LaCrosse 13. Records: South Central 6-8 (1-3 Porter County Conference); LaCrosse 3-11 (0-6).
Crown Point 68, La Porte 65
Crown Point;12;17;19;20;—;68
La Porte;20;13;18;14;—;65
CROWN POINT
Ty Smith 6-17 5-6 20, Drew Adzia 1-2 0-0 2, Orion White 4-10 0-0 8, Miles Lubbers 1-1 1-2 3, Luke Hanlon 1-3 0-0 3, Darren Roach 1-8 6-7 8, David Brown 3-6 3-4 10, Ben Uran 0-4 0-0 0, Jake Oostman 5-7 4-6 14. Totals — 22-58 19-25 68.
La PORTE
RJ Anglin 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Osowski 5-11 2-2 17, Zach Bragg 1-4 0-0 2, Micah Spatt 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Crass 2-6 4-5 8, Garrott Ott-Large 5-18 3-4 16, Drew Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Schroeder 0-1 2-2 2, Grant Ott-Large 8-20 2-4 18, Evan Cizewski 1-2 0-0 2. Totals — 22-62 13-17 65.
3-point shooting: Crown Point 5-21 (Smith 3-5, Adzia 0-1, White 0-5, Hanlon 1-2, Roach 0-5, Brown 1-3); La Porte 8-28 (Osowski 5-10, Bragg 0-2, Ga. Ott-Large 3-12, Gr. Ott-Large 0-3). Turnovers: Crown Point 8, La Porte 9. Total fouls: Crown Point 17, La Porte 24. Fouled out: None. Records: Crown Point 8-7 (2-2 DAC), La Porte 7-8 (1-3).
Girls Basketball
South Central 51, LaCrosse 32
South Central;15;11;17;8;—;51
LaCrosse;9;9;5;9;—;32
SOUTH CENTRAL
Delanie Gale 2-10 4-4 8, Elle Kimmel 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Bowmar 0-1 0-0 0, Falyn Anthony 1-5 0-0 3, Abby Tomblin 2-8 1-2 6, Faith Biggs 3-11 0-0 8, Lexy Wade 2-4 0-0 4, Amber Wolf 7-11 3-4 17, Holly Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Marks 2-7 1-2 5, Lillian Tolmen 0-1 0-0 0, Violet Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 19-59 9-12 51.
LACROSSE
Hailey O'Brien 0-6 1-2 1, Morgan Wozniak 0-4 0-0 0, Mya Morrow 3-7 2-4 8, Avery Hendrixson 0-0 0-2 0, Kaylee Welkie 2-5 0-0 4, Rain Walker 0-1 0-1 0, Katie Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Sami Vance 0-3 2-4 2, Madi Heavlin 1-1 2-4 4, Claire Garwood 4-13 0-0 10, Jordyn Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Jersie Bartels 1-2 1-2 3. Totals — 11-42 8-19 32.
3-point field goals: South Central 4-22 (Biggs 2-6, Anthony 1-3, Tomblin 1-5, Gale 0-3, Marks 0-2, Kimmel 0-1, Wade 0-1, Wolf 0-1); LaCrosse 2-11 (Garwood 2-6, Wozniak 0-3, Morrow 0-1, Welkie 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: South Central 36 (Wolf 9); LaCrosse 29 (O'Brien 5, Morrow 5, Vance 5, Heavlin 5. Assists: South Central 8 (Gale 2, Tomblin 2, Wolf 2); LaCrosse 7 (Morrow 4). Steals: South Central 16 (Gale 3, Anthony 3, Biggs 3); LaCrosse 6 (Morrow 2). Blocks: South Central 2 (Biggs, Wolf); LaCrosse 4 (Garwood 2). Team fouls: South Central 17, LaCrosse 11. Records: South Central 16-7 (6-1 Porter County Conference); LaCrosse 9-13 (3-4 PCC).
Gary Lighthouse 63, Marquette 39
Gary Lighthouse;16;18;21;8;—;63
Marquette;7;13;8;11;—;39
GARY LIGHTHOUSE
Lawren Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Rayanna Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Mariah Hines 0-0 0-0 0, Nyla Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Trinity Barnes 11-21 3-6 28, Shatara Mables 0-0 0-0 0, Printcess Gates 7-17 7-9 21, Dreme' Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Janiyha Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Victoria Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Iatia Poston 2-5 0-0 4, Arriyana Lemon 0-0 0-0 0, Larr'Onna Coleman 4-7 0-4 8, Jasmine Young 1-2 0-0 2. Totals — 25-52 10-20 63.
MARQUETTE
Ana Blakely 0-5 0-2 0, Mary Kate Bobillo 1-7 0-0 2, Riley Lindsey 1-4 0-0 2, Sade Anderson-Hernandez 1-4 0-0 3, Jamely Anderson-Hernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Izabel Galindo 1-5 2-2 5, Ally McConnell 10-20 4-6 27. Totals — 14-46 6-10 39.
3-point field goals: Gary Lighthouse 3-12 (Barnes 3-8, Gates 0-2, Poston 0-2); Marquette 5-20 (McConnell 3-7, S. Anderson-Hernandez 1-4, Galindo 1-2, Bobillo 0-4, Lindsey 0-3). Leaders — Rebounds: Gary Lighthouse 36 (Coleman 14); Marquette 24 (McConnell 8). Assists: Gary Lighthouse 12 (Gates 6); Marquette 10 (Galindo 6). Steals: Gary Lighthouse 12 (Barnes 7); Marquette 1 (Blakely). Blocks: Gary Lighthouse 1 (Gates); Marquette 0. Team fouls: Gary Lighthouse 13, Marquette 16. Records: Gary Lighthouse 14-7, Marquette 9-12.
La Porte 70, South Bend Adams 42
S.B. Adams;14;12;10;6;—;42
La Porte;21;18;20;11;—;70
S.B. ADAMS
Whitney Marshall 2-4 0-0 4, Loryn Higginbotham 3-9 4-4 10, McKenna Leichty 2-4 1-2 5, Brooklyn Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Maria Besario 0-0 0-0 0, Myah Allen 4-11 4-4 12, Marissa Shelton 4-7 2-3 11, Samaya Sigur 0-1 0-2 0, Mikayla Crumbley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 15-37 11-15 42.
La PORTE
Alanti Biggers 2-4 3-4 9, Aydin Shreves 0-3 0-0 0, Natalie Thiem 1-1 0-0 3, Madison Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 3-8 0-0 8, Hannah Hartsburg 1-1 0-0 2, Ryin Ott 7-14 8-8 22, Nyla Asad 5-16 3-7 13, Abigail Hall 1-1 0-0 2, Isabella Schreeg 0-1 0-0 0, Danielle Krontz 0-1 2-2 2, Lauren Pollock 1-4 0-0 2, Shelby Linn 3-5 1-3 7. Totals — 24-59 17-24 70.
3-point shooting: S.B. Adams 1-7 (Marshall 0-2, Higginbotham 0-1, Allen 0-2, Shelton 1-2); La Porte 5-19 (Biggers 2-4, Shreves 0-2, Thiem 1-1, Jones 2-7, Ott 0-2, Asad 0-2, Schreeg 0-1). Turnovers: S.B. Adams 30, La Porte 14. Total fouls: S.B. Adams 18, La Porte 14. Fouled out: Fuller. Records: S.B. Adams 6-16, La Porte 15-7.
