LACROSSE — Every year Preston Frame has been the LaCrosse boys basketball coach, he's organized a "Secret Santa" event with the team and coaching staff.
The premise of the game is simple: Anonymously give gifts to whomever you randomly choose. The gifts can be funny, heartfelt, or anything in between. Once you've opened all your gifts — one per each day you choose to play for — you reveal yourself to the person you picked. It's a fun, simple game that helps build camaraderie in a way players and coaches aren't typically used to.
The one twist Frame puts into it is that the coaches get to pick whomever they want. For this season's Secret Santa, Frame chose senior Brandon Brust. Seeing as Frame and his coaching staff aren't much older than the players themselves, he figured he'd have a little fun with this one.
First up, a subtle roast of Brust's Twitter profile picture. In the picture, Brust took a picture of himself in the bathroom mirror, shirt pulled up to show off his muscles. Frame printed that out and attached a note with it: "Is this your audition picture for America's Next Top Model?"
"You can't expect to put that stuff online and not have it come back to bite you," Frame joked.
Another gift Frame remembers giving Brust was a faux warning letter from the "Cheerleaders For America Group." Earlier this season, Brust threw a hard pass in a game. It didn't go in the direction of any of his teammates, drilling one of the opposing cheerleaders instead. "If you attack one of our cheerleaders again, there's going to be consequences," the letter read.
"Man, he was getting me pretty bad," Brust said. "He was roasting me a lot more than I expected, now that I know it was him who had me."
Not even a year ago, however, both Brust and Frame couldn't have predicted this to happen.
Coming into the 2017-18 season — Brust's sophomore year — Frame was announced as LaCrosse's head coach. For a multitude of reasons, whether it be slight immaturity on Brust's part or just an inability to click, the two didn't get along whatsoever. This forced Brust to quit basketball and forego his junior season.
But with age comes maturity. Brust was man enough to apologize to Frame and got back on the court this year for his senior season. In doing so, they've mended their relationship — a fortuitous one at that.
"I wanted to pick Brandon (for Secret Santa) this year to show how far our relationship had come," Frame said. "Just to get those funny gag gifts, he can take it as he's a valuable part of the team again. I know I'm certainly glad to have him back out there, and I think we're much closer now than we were before."
Now, Brandon has the pleasure of playing alongside his twin brother, Zach Brust, for one last go-around. The two may be hard to tell apart based on their looks, but their games and personalities are far from identical.
Brandon's personality is more bubbly, Zach's more laid back. Brandon openly admits Zach is the better athlete, but Brandon's better with girls. Zach is more of an offensive threat, while Brandon is a better facilitator and defender.
While the Brusts certainly have plenty of differences, the fact they know those differences pays dividends on the court. Just over a week ago against North Judson, the two combined for 13 steals — Brandon with seven, Zach with six.
All night long, it was one of the two snatching the ball from the opponent and almost immediately finding the other in transition for an easy layup; almost as if they rehearsed this time and time again. When you've played with someone your whole life though, these things come naturally.
"We're pretty much together all the time," Zach said. "We've been playing basketball together since sixth grade. With us two, there's definitely a connection between us; better than anyone else on the team. We kind of know where each other will be on the court at all times. It's fun."
That telepathy of sorts is extremely valuable for LaCrosse, as their play tends to dictate success. When they're active defensively like they have been lately, it helps the Tigers go on runs to ultimately win games. Furthermore, if Zach hits shots from deep and Brandon finds open teammates, LaCrosse's offense flows insurmountably better.
"They do so much for us," Frame said. "Zach's by far the better offensive player, but our defense goes through Brandon. He's up to 48 steals on the year (2.3 per game)."
It's because of the Brusts' differences that Frame believes his team has a shot at a sectional championship. Their ability to work with one another and make sure their teammates are executing at a high level is extremely valuable, considering how young the rest of the team is.
When the Brusts go, LaCrosse goes. And if the Tigers are to make it anywhere this postseason, you can bet Brandon and Zach will be at the center of that success.
"If we don't have them on our team," Frame said, "we're totally different."
