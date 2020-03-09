Boys
Class 4A La Porte Sectional
Semifinals
South Bend Adams 56, Michigan City 52
South Bend Adams;12;16;12;16;—;56
Michigan City;11;9;8;24;—;52
SOUTH BEND ADAMS
Chuck Worsham 2-7 2-5 6, Quentez Columbus 5-9 3-5 15, Brayden Saxton 3-9 0-0 7, Lynn King 2-5 2-4 6, Sidney Jefferies 5-6 5-7 16, Jessie Morgan 2-2 2-2 6, Tevaughn Columbus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 19-38 14-23 56.
MICHIGAN CITY
Evan Bush 1-4 0-0 2, Tahari Watson 5-11 0-0 14, Caron McKinney 2-4 2-3 6, Dez'Mand Hawkins 1-6 0-0 2, Jamie Hodges, Jr. 6-16 2-3 18, Donye' Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Jalen Bullock 0-0 0-0 0, Jose Jenkins, Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Warren Sails 1-1 0-0 2, Shelley Miller, Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Omarion Hatch 1-3 0-0 2. Totals — 20-51 4-6 52.
3-point field goals: Adams 4 (Q. Columbus 2, Saxton, Jefferies); Michigan City 8 (Watson 4, Hodges 4). Leaders — Rebounds: Saxton 9 (A). Assists: Saxton 3, Worsham 3 (A); Hatch 2, Grant 2 (MC). Steals: Q. Columbus 2 (A); McKinney 3 (MC). Team fouls: Adams 9, Michigan City 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Adams 22-3, Michigan City 17-7.
Class 3A Hanover Central Sectional
Championship
Hanover Central 61, New Prairie 47
New Prairie;6;9;12;20;—;47
Hanover Central;15;9;13;24;—;61
NEW PRAIRIE
Derek Daniels 1-4 2-2 5, Tanner Moreno 1-3 1-1 3, Chase Ketterer 2-11 4-6 8, David Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Grady Lapczynski 0-0 0-0 0, Rylan McBride 1-11 2-2 4, Devin Szalay 0-0 2-2 2, Braydon Flagg 5-12 5-5 17, Hunter Smith 2-4 2-2 8, Evan Foerg 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson White 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Meyers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 12-49 18-20 47.
HANOVER CENTRAL
Kameron Ludwig 1-2 1-2 3, Cole Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, T.J. Burt 7-13 4-9 20, Chris Roop 3-5 2-2 8, Joey Glidewell 1-4 6-10 8, Brendan Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Drayk Castner 0-0 0-0 0, Samuel Hinojosa 0-0 0-0 0, Joshua Austgen 0-0 0-0 0, Dominic Lucido 3-11 8-10 14, Landen Bubusiak 2-6 1-2 5, Antonio Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholas Holden 1-5 0-0 3. Totals — 18-46 22-35 61.
3-point field goals: New Prairie 5-33 (Flagg 2-7, Smith 2-3, Daniels 1-4, Ketterer 0-4, McBride 0-9, Foerg 0-1); Hanover Central 3-18 (Burt 2-5, Holden 1-5, Ludwig 0-1, Roop 0-2, Glidewell 0-1, Lucido 0-3, Bubusiak 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: Flagg 6, Smith 6 (NP); Glidewell 8, Lucido 8, Bubusiak 8 (HC). Assists: Ketterer 2, Smith 2 (NP); Lucido 3 (HC). Steals: Moreno, McBride (NP); Ludwig, Burt, Roop, Lucido (HC). Blocks: Smith 2 (NP); Bubusiak 2 (HC). Team fouls: New Prairie 24, Hanover Central 16. Fouled out: Daniels, Moreno (NP). Records: New Prairie 13-13, Hanover Central 24-2.
Semifinals
New Prairie 57, River Forest 35
River Forest;7;8;1;19;—;35
New Prairie;14;14;11;18;—;57
RIVER FOREST
Michael Mays 0-1 0-0 0, Savon Harding 4-9 0-0 9, Saul Montes 2-5 1-2 6, Keystin Gunter 2-7 0-0 6, Dennis Hurn 0-5 3-5 3, Cardin Sanders 3-7 1-1 7, Joey Ondo 1-8 0-0 2, Kyron Matthews 0-0 0-0 0, Jason Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Kobe Galligan 0-4 0-0 0, Caleb Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Travis Randolph 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 12-46 7-10 35.
NEW PRAIRIE
Derek Daniels 3-5 0-1 9, Tanner Moreno 2-5 2-2 6, Chase Ketterer 1-2 0-4 2, David Swanson 2-3 0-0 6, Grady Lapczynski 0-6 2-3 2, Rylan McBride 4-9 5-6 15, Devin Szalay 0-1 0-0 0, Braydon Flagg 2-8 2-2 6, Hunter Smith 1-6 1-3 3, Evan Foerg 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson White 1-1 0-0 3, Jacob Meyers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals — 18-53 13-22 57.
3-point field goals: River Forest 4-25 (Gunter 2-7, Harding 1-3, Montes 1-2, Mays 0-1, Hurn 0-1, Ondo 0-7, Galligan 0-4); New Prairie 8-26 (Daniels 3-5, Swanson 2-2, McBride 2-7, White 1-1, Moreno 0-2, Ketterer 0-1, Lapczynski 0-4, Flagg 0-3, Smith 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: Sanders 8 (RF); Smith 8 (NP). Assists: Harding 2, Hurn 2 (RF); Moreno 3 (NP). Steals: Sanders 2 (RF); McBride 4 (NP). Blocks: McBride (NP). Team fouls: River Forest 18, New Prairie 12. Records: River Forerst 6-20, New Prairie 13-12.
Class 2A North Judson Sectional
Championship
LaVille 52, South Central 41
So. Central;7;13;9;12;—;41
LaVille;5;18;8;21;—;52
SOUTH CENTRAL
Zack Christy 0-6 1-2 1, Alex Newburn 0-0 0-0 0, Gavin Scott 2-5 0-1 5, Trent Smoker 2-7 3-4 8, Brendan Carr 6-12 2-4 14, Karson Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Glisic 3-5 0-1 6, Todd Snyder 1-1 0-3 2, Tony Guevara 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Hudspeth 2-2 0-0 5, Justin Bunce 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 16-38 6-15 41.
LAVILLE
Connor Wieczorek 3-10 10-11 16, Ryan James 0-0 0-0 0, Ross Wagoner 0-0 0-0 0, Leyton Czarnecki 1-6 2-2 4, Collin Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Bobby Good 3-7 0-0 7, Andrew Dill 4-10 1-2 13, Ayden Doyle 0-0 0-0 0, Alec Coleman 0-0 0-2 0, Tommy Goze 0-2 1-2 1, Jimmy Fischer 3-10 3-4 11. Totals — 14-45 17-23 52.
3-point shooting: South Central 3-8 (Christy 0-1, Scott 1-2, Smoker 1-3, Glisic 0-1, Hudspeth 1-1), LaVille 7-25 (Wieczorek 0-3, Czarnecki 0-2, Good 1-5, Dill 4-8, Goze 0-1, Fischer 2-6). Leaders — Rebounds: Carr 18 (SC); Fischer 8 (L). Steals: Smoker 2 (SC); Wieczorek 7 (L). Assists: Christy 3 (SC); Wieczorek 4 (L). Turnovers: South Central 25, LaVille 12. Total fouls: South Central 19, LaVille 19. Fouled out: Christy. Records: South Central 11-13, LaVille 19-6.
Semifinals
South Central 54, Hebron 53 (2 OT)
So. Central;10;9;11;5;2;7;—;54
Hebron;15;8;12;10;2;6;—;53
SOUTH CENTRAL
Zack Christy 3-12 1-3 9, Brady Glisic 4-7 5-6 13, Gavin Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Smoker 2-4 0-0 4, Brendan Carr 5-8 2-3 13, Karson Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Todd Snyder 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Hudspeth 5-7 2-4 15. Totals — 19-38 10-16 54.
HEBRON
Jake Friel 6-16 3-4 17, Reece Marrs 2-5 2-2 7, Michael Briggs 1-3 0-0 2, David Steffan 2-4 0-0 4, Rhyker Schatz 1-2 0-0 2, Ethan Drook 4-8 0-0 12, Drew Grennes 0-2 0-0 0, Griffin Moore 4-7 1-2 9. Totals — 20-47 6-8 53.
3-point shooting: South Central 4-10 (Christy 1-4, Glisic 0-1, Smoker 0-1, Hudspeth 3-4), Hebron 5-15 (Friel 2-4, Marrs 1-1, Briggs 0-1, Drook 2-5, Grennes 0-2, Moore 0-2). Turnovers: South Central 11, Hebron 5. Total fouls: South Central 12, Hebron 15. Fouled out: Steffan. Records: South Central 11-12, Hebron 15-8.
