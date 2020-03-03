MICHIGAN CITY — Ping pong balls decide who plays whom in the Indiana high school basketball state tournament, but the little white circles seemed to have a flair for a storyline when they popped out Michigan City and La Porte.
Given the drama of the first meeting, a 73-70 Wolves win on Jan. 24, when a potential game-tying Slicers basket was wiped out by a charging call with 2.9 seconds left, it only seems appropriate that the county rivals would match up once again in the sectional.
“The first time is always the big one,” said City coach Tom Wells, who returned that night to the gym where he coached from 2002 to 2017. “It adds a little kindling to the fire, a fire that this rivalry game doesn’t need, as I can attest to from the other side for a lot of years. It’s going to be a great environment. Outside of March Madness, this is one of the best tournaments in the country, when you talk about Indiana high school basketball. We’ll try to simplify it and not let it be just an emotional thing because you don’t win games based on that.”
Be assured, emotions will be high, to the point where they may have to be harnessed to serve as a benefit and not a detriment.
“I think it’s going to be a packed gym. Every seat will be filled,” Wolves senior Denzel Spears said. “It’s going to be a very emotional game. This whole year, every team gets up to play us, but that game, the energy’s going to be out of the building. Everybody will be playing hard, hopefully smart, my team. We’ve got to come in with our mind made up, we’re going to hunt our business, no extra shenanigans, playing around, talking craziness; just get back on that bus and back to Michigan City, give Michigan City something to be proud of.”
Spears and teammate Warren Sails were sidelined for the first meeting, Spears with an ankle injury and Sails with a patella fracture. Both had a bench eye’s view for the whistle on Slicer Zach Bragg that wiped out the would-be tying hoop and potential game-deciding free throw.
“(Bragg) was coming off the screen, he drives hard, and coach teaches us all the time if you see a guy with his head down and you feel like you can beat him to the spot, get ready and take the hit,” Spears said. “He took a floater instead of going straight for the jump shot, Caron (McKinney) got up under him and fell back. There was a second in between, the basket and the ref calling the offensive foul. My heart just stopped, like, ‘Oh my God, we just fouled this kid on an and-one.’ Then I see the ref and take a deep breath.”
So was it a charge?
“It was the right call,” Spears said. “Caron beat him to the spot, he jumped in and leaned toward him. If he doesn’t, it’s probably a different call. He initiated the contact.”
It was quite the introduction for Sails, a Valpo transfer who hadn’t experienced a City-La Porte game before.
“It was a great atmosphere,” he said. “We have to come out harder. We can’t have them beat us in the first half and we have to finish stronger. It’s not going to be easy.”
City trailed 46-32 in the third quarter, and Wells doesn’t want to bank on his team’s chances to have to overcome a 14-point deficit again.
“We did have to make some adjustments in the second half to account for their shooters at the tail end of our pressure,” he said. “Munster proved you can play zone against (La Porte) but you really have to be conscious of where they’re at. We have to do a better job of tracking them when we’re in zone. We’ve played 90 percent man all season. We zoned them in the first half and went man in the second half. We’ll keep them guessing a little bit. You can’t do the same thing over and over again. We will have multiple things ready.”
Wells is glad to have both Sails and Spears back in the mix, the former providing another defensive antagonist on the perimeter while the latter gives City additional bulk in the paint.
“The break hit us at a good time,” Wells said. “We’re as close to being healthy as we’ve been in a long time.”
A bouncy 5-foot-9, Sails played the first four games of the season before landing awkwardly after a jump. He didn’t require surgery, but he was in an immobilizer for a week, then on limited activity for the ensuing stretch.
“It took a longer time to heal,” he said. “It was a tough time sitting out, good seeing wins, hard seeing losses. I’m excited. When I got back, it was a burst of energy. I’m just glad to be back. I just go in and give it my all, try to get a bucket whenever it’s needed.”
“He’s 5-9 but plays about 6-5,” Wells added. “He can really make things happen. He gets a lot of deflections. He’s one of those guys (who’s in the) right place at the right time.”
Both players are pumped to be in uniform for “Wells Returns, Part II.”
“I’m extremely hyped. I’m trying to keep all the guys locked in at practice,” Spears said. “This is the first time since Dec. 6 we’ve had a full roster in practice. Better late than never. It’s my last go-round. I want to do something good for the city, have my name in the book instead of being just another Michigan City kid who played varsity basketball.”
The Wolves (16-6) face a foreboding task in their pursuit of the school’s first sectional title, but can’t afford to get caught up in that noise.
“We’ve been fairly successful at playing them one game at a time,” Wells said. “One thing I try to sell is you’re trying to play three one-game tournaments and see if you can knock them off. It’s a more simplistic way to look at it than you’ve got to win three, especially if you do dare look ahead at who you’ve got coming. It’s not just about Michigan City and La Porte. If we can play well, we’ll be all right, but you’re dealing with teenagers, so you never know.”
