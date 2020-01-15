Portage rallies past LP
Portage overcame a one-point deficit with match-ending pins to turn back La Porte in a Duneland Athletic Conference wrestling dual Wednesday. Recording pins for the Slicers were Ashton Jackson, Jerome Anderson, Matt Neff, Jaden Browder, and Tyson Nisley with a tech fall.
NP crushes Clay
New Prairie enjoyed a 136-43 Senior Night win over South Bend Clay in boys swimming Tuesday. James Hall (100-yard, 200 freestyle) and Dalton Thomas (50, 100 free) were double winners. Other firsts came from Wrigley Hemphill (200 individual medley), diver Nolan Szymanski, Nathan Graham (100 butterfly), Jacob Wood (100 breaststroke) and Landon Farmer (100 backstroke). The Cougars swept took the 200 medley and 400 free relays with Mason Young swimming on both, joining Hemphill, Neiman Graham and Thomas on the medley, and James Hall, Gabe Groves and Tremt Platz in the 400 free.
Cougars clip Colonials
New Prairie edged visiting South Bend Clay 94-86 in a girls swimming dual Tuesday. Landi Newcomb (100 fly, 200 IM) was a double winner and also contributed to a 400 free relay victory with Laynie Baltes, Erin Johnson and Madison Waltz. Diver Savanah Keldsen also finished first.
City girls swimmers cruise
Michigan City’s girls swim team drubbed Merrillville 108-54 at home on Tuesday. The Wolves’ Sela VanBuskirk earned first in both the 200 free (2:14.61) and 100 free (59.36), and Emma Heitmann claimed first in the 50 free (27.11) as well as first in the 100 fly (1:07.61). Erin McGuire won both the 200 IM (2:24.81) and 500 free (5:57.64), and Valeria Saavedra took first in the 100 back (1:15.28). Sophia Piazzisi tallied first in diving (136.95), and the 200 medley relay of Saavedra, McGuire, Heitmann, and VanBuskirk took first (2:04.81). The 200 free relay of VanBuskirk, Heitmann, Emily Gross, and McGuire finished first (1:52.39), and the 400 free relay of Dania Duenas, Saavedra, Amani Baydoun, and Gross placed first (4:37.32).
Wolves boys swimmers rout foe
Michigan City’s boys swim team thumped visiting Merrillville 99-63 on Tuesday. The Wolves’ Connor Baker won both the 200 IM (2:05.02) and the 500 (5:00.71), and Luke Heitmann placed first in the 50 free (23.68) as well as first in the 100 free (52.73). Elliott Jasicki posted first in both the 100 fly (1:00.64) and the 100 back (1:03.17), and Haddy Achy captured the 200 free (2:11.04). The 200 medley relay of Jasicki, Jayson Kempf, Baker, and Achy took first (1:54.85), and the 200 free relay of Jasicki, Jorge Cardalliguet, Heitmann, and Baker recorded first (1:44.83). Josiah Miller won diving (242.9).
Slicers girls hoops drops road tilt
La Porte’s girls basketball team lost 56-45 at Plymouth on Tuesday. Lauren Pollock paced the Slicers (11-6) with 13 points and 12 rebounds. La Porte trailed 17-4 after the opening quarter and despite winning the second half by three points, the early hole proved too big.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.