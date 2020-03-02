NEW CARLISLE — One team was gunning for an outright Northern Indiana Conference title and perfect NIC record, while the other was simply gearing up for the sectional.
Even though they’ve got contrasting records, both South Bend Adams and New Prairie had something to play for on Friday.
The Eagles’ athleticism and strength ultimately proved too difficult for the feisty Cougars to contend with, resulting in a 66-56 loss to close the regular season against Adams, who earned a 12-0 NIC record.
“They hurt us inside,” first-year New Prairie coach Mike Bauer said. “They were doing a good job feeding the post and they were finishing when they got good looks. I liked a lot of the things we were able to accomplish. Our effort level was there. Our execution was there. A couple balls bounce a different way and we’re right in it at the end.”
Following falling behind 20 late in the third period, the Cougars (11-12, 2-10) clawed back.
They gradually cut into the deficit and pulled within eight midway through the fourth after Braydon Flagg’s 3-pointer. New Prairie trimmed it to 55-47 and had a chance to pull closer, but couldn’t quite do it. That was the closest it got.
“They don’t quit,” Adams coach Chad Johnston said of the Cougars. “They have some scrappers. It seemed like a lot of 50-50 balls they were getting to and they were fighting. They just didn’t shoot well early. But that’s a good team.”
With the win, the Class 4A No. 11 Eagles (20-3, 12-0) captured the undisputed NIC crown with the unblemished record for the first time since 1979.
“It’s really special,” Johnston said. “We won the NIC title one year when we were at South Bend Washington, but the conference has gotten bigger since then. So we’re really happy. I’m real proud with what they did throughout the season.”
For the first four minutes, New Prairie stayed close.
Then, Adams began to distance itself behind harassing defense, including a full-court press, and timely 3-point shooting. After it was tied 5-5, the visitors reeled off a 16-2 run to go ahead 21-7 early in the second quarter. The margin never dropped below eight again. The Cougars pulled within 27-18 with 3:05 remaining before the break. They couldn’t climb back any closer, though, until the third and trailed 34-23 at half.
“We did a really good job early of attacking the glass and getting some rebounds,” Johnston said. “We had a lull there in the third quarter, but I was really happy with our efforts on the glass. Overall, I was happy with our defense. We did a really good job on ball screens, and even blocking out, we did a good job early blocking out.”
The Eagles’ stingy defense disrupted New Prairie’s offense in stretches and it shot just 40 percent from the field.
“They get into the passing lanes really well and they do a really good job of pressuring the ball out towards half court,” Bauer said. “There were times we struggled to get close enough to get into a scoring position. They were able to speed us up a little bit at times. That led to some turnovers. Their combination of quickness, length and strength is pretty impressive.” The Cougars’ 6-foot-4 junior guard Flagg registered 13 points and drilled half of his six 3-pointers, while 6-2 junior guard Rylan McBride was right behind with 12. Devin Szalay, a 6-4 senior forward, and 6-1 senior guard Chase Ketterer tallied nine apiece.
“Devin Szalay played a great game, especially with Evan Foerg missing again,” Bauer said. “He really stepped up his game, made some big plays for us. He was a big reason we were rebounding well. He’s by far our best rebounder. Rylan McBride and Braydon Flagg hit some big shots.”
Foerg, New Prairie’s 6-6 senior forward, was out with an undisclosed injury he suffered against Westville on Feb. 18. Bauer said he could have probably played and added they expect him back for Tuesday’s sectional opener against Wheeler (1-21) at Hanover Central.
Adams’ Brayden Saxton recorded a team-high 22 points on efficient shooting, and Sydney Jefferies followed with 16. Lynn King added 15.
“Our schedule’s been great as far as getting us ready,” he said. “There’s no style of basketball we haven’t seen. There’s no level of competition we haven’t seen. We’ve played some great teams. We’ve got a challenge ahead of us, but we’ve definitely prepared for it. I like where we’re at.”
New Prairie’s junior varsity dropped a 47-37 decision. Michael Ekovich guided the Cougars with 11 points, and Grady Lapczynski scored seven.
