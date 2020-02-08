Girls
Class 2A Hebron Sectional
South Central 64, North Newton 51
South Central;13;18;17;16;--;64
North Newton;13;5;20;13;--;51
SOUTH CENTRAL
Olivia Marks 0-9 10-18 10, Amber Wolf 2-4 13-19 17, Delanie Gale 3-10 4-6 11, Faith Biggs 6-12 2-2 16, Abbie Tomblin 1-2 3-4 5, Lillian Tolmen 0-0 2-4 2, Lexy Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Elle Kimmel 1-3 0-0 3. Totals -- 13-41 34-53 64.
NORTH NEWTON
Grace Hollopeter 4-7 0-0 12, Harmoney Burke 4-6 0-0 8, Jamie Will 4-6 2-6 10, Mackendzie Dresbaugh 1-4 0-0 3, Cayci Ehlinger 1-5 0-0 3, Danielle Hinch 3-3 0-0 6, Heidi Schleman 1-4 0-2 2, Hope Churchill 0-3 0-0 0, Harley Schleman 2-3 1-1 5, Gracie Stevens 0-0 2-2 2. Totals -- 20-41 5-11 51.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Biggs 2, Gale, Kimmel); North Newton 6 (Hollopeter 4, Dresbaugh, Ehlinger). Leaders -- Rebounds: Marks 8 (SC); He. Schlemen 8 (NN). Assists: Tomblin 3 (SC); Churchill 3 (NN). Steals: Tomblin 3, Biggs 3 (SC); Hollopeter 3 (NN). Team fouls: South Central 13, North Newton 32. Fouled out: Hinch, Ha. Schleman (NN). Records: South Central 18-7; North Newton 11-12.
