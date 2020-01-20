DAC downer

CHESTERTON — Spurtability.
Basketball teams seem to have it in varying degrees, but the ones that consistently show that knack generally excel.
La Porte found that out on Friday.
After trailing by nine late in the first quarter, Chesterton imposed its will, building a double-digit halftime cushion and never looking back. The Trojans' defense swarmed the Slicers and sophomore guard Travis Grayson poured in a game-high 26 points, sending La Porte to a 67-44 Duneland Athletic Conference loss in front of a raucous capacity crowd.
“Sometimes it's hard, you make tough shots and you get some stuff early and sometimes you think that's going to be there the rest of the game,” La Porte coach Kyle Benge said. “Chesterton's too good of a defensive team. They took us out of some things. But to be completely honest, we really didn't run our offense that great tonight.”
Following scoring 20 points in the opening period and leading most of the way, the Slicers (7-6, 1-1 DAC) recorded only 24 total points the last three quarters.
The first half featured spurts by both teams.
La Porte led by as many as nine in the first, including 18-9 late in the quarter after Garrott Ott-Large splashed in his second 3-pointer. It nailed four treys and didn't seem fazed by Chesterton's record or the atmosphere. The Trojans (13-1, 2-0) quickly clawed back, using Grayson's offensive exploits and a harassing two-thirds court press to force several turnovers. They translated some of those into easy baskets, helping Chesterton pull within two at the end of the first, 20-18. The run continued into the second, as the Trojans built as much as a seven-point margin, 29-22, with just over five minutes left before the break. The 5-foot-8 Grayson earned 22 points in the opening half, was efficient from the field all night, and went a perfect 8-for-8 on free throws.
“He was the beneficiary of us running and jumping and getting some steals on the backside,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “He was able to get some easy ones. But he let the game come to him tonight. When he does that, he can be really effective.”
La Porte managed only seven points in the second period and was staring at an 11-point halftime hole. The Trojans also held the visitors to just 34 percent shooting on the night.
“They're a tough team to defend because they've got shooters, they run their stuff really well,” Urban said. “We did feel like at times we could speed them up, especially if (Carson) Crass was out. He got two fouls in the first half, so we were able to do that a little bit. That was a key part to us extending that lead.”
Chesterton forced 11 first-half turnovers and was ahead 38-27 at the break. The Slicers never made a serious run after the break, not getting closer than 11.
Crass registered 10 points, all in the second half, while Grant Ott-Large was right behind with nine and was effective at the outset. Garrott Ott-Large contributed eight points and hit two treys in the first period, but scuffled shooting in the game.
“I was proud of Grant Ott-Large,” Benge said. “He played extremely hard. We didn't get him that many touches in the post, but when he did, he played great.”
Benge added he was also pleased with Zach Bragg's play in the opening half, when he gave the Slicers a little boost before coming out after taking a hard fall with two minutes left in the first stanza. Benge said Bragg went into the concussion protocol, but later returned to the game.
In addition to Grayson, the Trojans' Jake Wadding scored 10 and Jake Warren chipped in eight.
The Slicers host rival Michigan City and former La Porte coach Tom Wells in the nightcap of a girls-boys varsity twin bill next Friday. The Wolves (8-3, 1-1) upended Valparaiso 64-57 on the road on Friday.
“These kids are relentless, we'll bounce back,” Benge said. “If you're not ready for Michigan City... We'll be ready to go.”
