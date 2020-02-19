La PORTE — With the Duneland Athletic Conference meet approaching and the sectional not far behind, building for the postseason was imperative for La Porte’s gymnastics team on Wednesday.
While it wasn’t all positive, the Slicers came away pretty pleased in their last dual meet of the season.
In the end, La Porte posted its third-highest score of the season, but still fell 108.4-95.775 to Lake Central at the La Porte fieldhouse.
“It’s a very decent score,” Slicers coach Emily Baker said. “We have the DAC meet this weekend, so it bumps their confidence up, it boosts them up. So we can head into that meet with a good attitude. We’re on the right track.”
La Porte competed with only five gymnasts, so everyone had to participate on the varsity. Nevertheless, the squad performed admirably against a conference foe and concentrated on building its morale.
“We really just try and have a lot of confidence and cheer each other on,” the Slicers’ Ella Schable said. “Try not and overthink things too much, because we tend to do that as a team. Just having a clear mind and having a lot of confidence can really help all of us.”
Schable earned third in the all-around competition (32.55). The sophomore registered second on floor (8.95) for her highest score in that event this season.
“My best event was floor because I had a little bit more fun with my routine and I showed it off,” Schable said. “I didn’t stress about it too much.
“Hopefully, I can just clean up five-tenths, so I can get that 9. I think I’ll be able to.”
Besides floor, Schable scored 8.125 on beam for a seventh-place finish, 7.375 on bars for seventh, and 8.1 on vault for 10th. She fell once on beam. Other than that, Schable had a stalwart overall performance.
“Ella’s certainly a solid gymnast,” Baker said. “You can count on her. She’s put a lot of bonus in her routine. We’re still working on a couple more. You’re going to have those moments where you fall on the beam, but you’ve got to pick yourself back up and realize you have one more event to go. She did that on floor and I’m very proud of her.”
To back Schable, freshman Rosie Korell notched fourth all-around (31.4). She had a solid 8.5 on vault, good for sixth place, and also tallied 8.15 on beam for sixth place. Korell took eighth on floor (7.8), to go along with her eighth-place showing on bars (6.95). She had no falls on beam.
“This is probably Rosie’s best meet she’s had,” Baker said. “We had a rough warm-up. But I told her, ‘Sometimes the rough warm-ups turn into the best meets you’ve ever had.’ And today was definitely one of her best meets she’s had all season. And it’s good because she’s peaking toward the end.”
La Porte’s Madison Esmeyer tallied fifth all-around (31.05), tying for fourth on vault (8.75). She took sixth on bars (7.625), in addition to seventh on floor (8.3) and 10th on beam (6.375).
To begin the night, Esmeyer excelled on vault with a high 8 score.
“Definitely her vault stood out to me, because she took a correction we gave her and she stuck her second vault,” Baker said. “That is something you strive for as a coach. You tell them the direction you want them to go and they’re listening to you and they fix the mistake they made the first time. And they’re excited the second time when they stick it.”
Freshman Kate Thibideau added a sixth-place all-around finish (28.9) for the Slicers. She scored 8.3 on vault for eighth place, as well as 7.7 on floor, 6.95 on beam and 5.95 on bars. All three of those events resulted in ninth places.
“I definitely was happy with their performance,” Baker said of her team. “Everyone stepped up. Everyone is working hard in the gym and it’s showing. Obviously, there’s a couple more skills we need to put in our routines.”
Lake Central’s Cloe Amanatidis captured the all-around (36.525). She finished first on both bars (9.35) and floor (9.0).
The DAC meet is at Valparaiso at 11 a.m. on Saturday, while the Chesterton Sectional is at noon on February 29.
La Porte is looking to be well prepared and aiming for its best showing of the campaign this weekend.
“What we really need to focus on is sticking our beam routines,” Baker said. “Staying on the beam. That is the make-or-break event out of everything. I know these girls can all stick their beam routines. So that is the main focus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.