Boys
Marquette 84, Gary Lighthouse Academy 83 (OT)
LIGHTHOUSE (21-16-26-11-9)
Davarius Stewart 5-10 8-11 21, Jacob Berry 6-10 4-5 18, Shamar Mays 3-13 0-1 8, Tracy Philon 3-3 0-6 6, Sean Hathaway 1-1 0-0 2, Malachi Bowen 4-5 4-6 12, Steven Carr 7-15 0-1 15, James Robinson 0-2 1-4 1, Anton Winder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 29-59 17-34 83.
MARQUETTE (21-20-17-16-10)
Jake Tarnow 4-15 9-10 19, Brit Harris 7-11 1-2 19, Gary Lewis 4-6 0-0 10, Jason Kobe 4-5 2-2 11, Lee Kellom 2-4 2-3 6, Lukas Balling 1-1 0-0 2, Vaunte Johnson 6-9 3-4 15, Sam Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Oz Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Bakota 0-2 2-2 2. Totals — 28-53 19-23 84.
3-point field goals: Stewart 3, Berry 2, Mays 2, Carr (L); Harris 4, Tarnow 2, Lewis 2, Kobe (M). Leaders — Rebounds: Bowen 8 (L); Harris 8 (M). Assists: Berry 4 (L); Harris 7 (M). Steals: Stewart 5 (L); Tarnow 4 (M). Team fouls: Lighthouse 18, Marquette 25. Technical fouls: Carr. Fouled out: Mays, Kellom, Lewis. Records: Lighthouse 1-4, Marquette 2-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.