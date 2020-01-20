CROWN POINT — All Saturday long, it was Chesterton girls swimmers standing on the diving block in the first lane, hearing their name called and holding up a first-place ribbon at the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet.
But following the 100-yard butterfly and diving portions of the meet, La Porte and Michigan City athletes stood on the diving block in lane 2, proudly holding up their second-place ribbons.
For the Slicers, Becca Shaffer finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.57 seconds, beating her previous best time by nearly half a second. For the Wolves, Sarah Weber placed second in diving in the conference with a score of 338.65.
"I'd have to say Becca Shaffer was the most impressive (performance of the day)," La Porte coach John Doty said. "She was extremely focused all morning and it paid off in her event."
Shaffer's performance helped La Porte post fifth in the meet — a finishing spot that may not seem amazing, but Doty was more than happy.
"I'm very pleased with everyone's performances," Doty said. "We've been fighting off a sickness, so I was a little concerned. But overall, we did really well. I knew going in that other teams were going to be suited up, but that's not something we focus on for DAC. So to get fifth place overall this year was a big success."
Despite a middle-of-the-pack finish for the Slicers, they had a relay or swimmer finish in the top-5 in seven of 10 events. Their 200 medley relay recorded third, Caiya Cooper finished fifth in the 200 freestyle as well as fifth in the 500 free, Abie Wiencek tallied fifth in both the 50 free and 100 free, and the 200 free relay took fifth.
This was Cooper and Wiencek's first DAC meet of their careers, seeing as they're both just freshmen. Both racked up a pair of fifth-place finishes, showing how high their respective ceilings are.
"They have a lot of swim experience, so they're prepared beyond their years," Doty said. "With any group of high schoolers, it's nice to have someone who can lead by example because not everything us coaches say gets across to them."
The Wolves — who finished seventh as a team — had a tougher time finishing high individually, with just one top-5 finish and two top-10 finishes, courtesy of Erin McGuire. Her season-best time of 1:08.70 in the 100 breaststroke — over a second lower than her previous time of 1:10.00 — was good enough to place fourth, while her 25.85 dash in the 50 free helped her post eighth overall.
"We were without a swimmer, who at the last minute was ill, which affected some events," Michigan City coach Mel Kovenz said via email. "Despite a few coming off illness, there were still signs of improvement and some mental mistakes made. Three weeks from now, we will have to be swimming well. We need to be faster."
Kovenz knows in a rebuilding year such as this one, it's not likely his team will fully duplicate last season's sectional success. But he's excited to see his young group compete on a big stage in the coming weeks.
"It's hard to compete with the bigger teams," Kovenz said. "But the next level below is scrapping and splashing away. Do I think we can match last year's third place at sectional? No. But, we will provide some competition when rested and be ready to rock."
