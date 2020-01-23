McConnell powers Marquette
Ally McConnell was 14-of-20 from the foul line en route to a 24-point performance as Marquette (8-9) edged La Lumiere 57-53 in girls basketball Thursday at the Scholl Center. Mary Kate Bobillo hit four of her five attempts from 3-point range for the Blazers (8-9).
Hemphill breaks NP record
Wrigley Hemphill set a New Prairie boys swimming record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.64 seconds in Thursday’s 99-86 loss to Elkhart Central.
Neiman Graham (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) was a double winner with Dalton Thomas (50 free), Nolan Szymanski (diving) and Wrigley Hemphill and the 400 free relay team of James Hall, Trent Platz, Hemphill and Mason Young.
Personal bests were posted by Landon Farmer, Hall, Hemphill, Logan Justice, Griffin Long, Gavin Pizarek, Joe Pumroy, and Jacob Wood. Elkhart Central broke pool records in the 200 medley relay (1:39.68) and 100 free (Lucas Byrd, 47.71).
NP girls fall to Culver
Jordan Winters led all scorers with 20 points and freshman Eva Dodds scored 14 but the New Prairie girls basketball team fell to Culver Community 60-57 in the consolation bracket of the Bi-County tournament Thursday. Jaiden Winters added nine points and Allison Pavlick right for the Cougars.
Westville baseball signups Sunday
The Greater Westville Athletic Association will hold baseball and softball signups for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and Feb. 9 at Westville High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. Cost is $75 per player for the first player and $50 per additional player. Families will have $25 refunded when they work a shift in the concessions stand. New players need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, not an original. For more information, visit the GWAA Facebook page or email Autumn Bradney at auddieleigh@gmail.com.
Patriots rookie arrested after being stopped for speeding
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New England cornerback Joejuan Williams faces charges after being stopped by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper for speeding on Interstate 40 on Jan. 17.
The trooper stopped Williams, the 45th pick overall in the 2019 NFL draft, at 9:37 p.m near mile marker 333 in Cumberland County. Williams, 22, was arrested for speeding along with possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to information from the THP.
Williams reportedly posted a $37,500 bond and was released Jan. 18 from the Cumberland County Jail with a hearing set for Feb. 21.
NFL says number of concussions increased slightly in 2019
NEW YORK (AP)— The NFL said on Thursday that the number of concussions players suffered increased slightly this season over 2018.
The league said there were 224 reported concussions, 10 more than in 2018. But those totals are way down from the 281 in 2017.
“We want to see head contact reduced,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer.
The total includes concussions from practices and games in both the preseason and regular season. The league said that it did 485 concussion evaluations in preseason and regular-season games this season.
The league said about one-third of concussion evaluations “have some element of self-report.”
A prominent recent example was Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who reported a concussion after Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney hit him helmet-to-helmet from behind in the first quarter of a 17-9 loss in an NFC wild-card game. After that game, Stills called Wentz “heroic” for reporting his concussion.
The league also said that 99-plus percent of players were wearing “green” or best-performing helmets. Helmet safety is determined in laboratory studies.
VICIS Zero1 was the top-rated helmet for three consecutive years. However VICIS, which started in 2013 and had included quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers as investors, entered into receivership last month after facing financial troubles.
The league said “lower extremity” injuries make up more than 60 percent of player injuries. The number of torn ACLs dropped by 10 to 47 from the 2018 season and was the lowest since at least 2012. And MCL tears went from 132 in 2018 to 109 this season, a 17 percent decrease.
The NFL made the announcements at its health and safety briefing.
USOPC to fund professional staff to help athletes council
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee struck a deal to provide $525,000 this year for its athletes council to hire professional staff to help the council’s volunteer leaders navigate the thorny issues that surround the Olympic movement.
The USOPC also has rewritten its bylaws and reconfigured its internal operations in the wake of a series of sex-abuse cases that shined a spotlight on the shortcomings of federations in dealing with athlete safety and well-being.
The agreement comes after months of negotiations about what, exactly, the arrangement should look like. Athletes have been pushing for a more independent voice and were wary of the USOPC wielding too much control over a new operation.
The athlete chair, Han Xiao, said the USOPC commitment “has the potential to be an incredibly significant moment in the history of the organization.”
Under the agreement, the staff would hire an executive director whose time wouldn’t be split by training and competition, as is the case with the athletes who volunteer to serve on the council.
The USOPC portrayed the signing of the deal as another in a series of moves designed to advance athlete’s rights.
USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said the professionals “will enable athletes to more effectively advise our team on an increasingly diverse and complex set of issues and policies and ensure that athletes’ needs and voices are well-represented.”
