A risk worth taking

MERRILLVILLE — Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hasn’t lived up to expectations since getting drafted No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, prompting plenty of Chicagoans to want to move on to finding the team’s next signal-caller.
The Bears are without a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft due to the 2018 trade with the Raiders to acquire Khalil Mack, making it seem inevitable that Trubisky will remain the leader of Chicago’s offense. But junior Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm announced Wednesday afternoon that he is officially leaving Athens to declare for the NFL Draft in April, giving Bears fans some hope for a quality second round quarterback.
Once considered a top-10 pick just a year ago, a disappointing junior campaign coupled with elite quarterback talent already declaring for this year’s draft — LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Washington’s Jacob Eason — could mean a steep fall down the draft boards for Fromm.
If he slips past No. 20 overall where the Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to pick — which could very well happen — the remaining teams all have franchise quarterbacks except for the Tennessee Titans at No. 25; but who’s to say they won’t franchise tag Ryan Tannehill after his breakout year and hope he’s their quarterback of the future.
All this being said, there’s no reason Chicago shouldn’t take a flier on Fromm. He was a top-five quarterback out of high school and led Georgia to two-straight College Football Playoff appearances, including a National Championship appearance his true freshman year.
“I think he’d be an unbelievable pick for the Bears,” said former Bears and Georgia kicker Kevin Butler, the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Gary Old Timers Association banquet at the Avalon. “You need to have two quarterbacks. He fits their system, he’s smart with the ball. He’s a very good student of the game; smart kid that came from a football background.”
As for Fromm’s “off-year” this season where he threw for 2,860 yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions and a bland 60.8 percent completion rate, it’s tough to blame him fully for that.
“This year, he had a tough year where (Georgia) was down literally to their eighth receiver,” said Butler, the kicker on the famed 1985 Super Bowl champion Bears who also hosts a Georgia football radio show. “So there was absolutely no timing between them. It got him off-balance a bit; I think you can see that. When you have defenses attack a quarterback that’s not in-tune with his receivers, (it makes it hard). I mean, it’s the opposite of what you’re going to see Monday night (in the national championship). Those two quarterbacks are in-tune with their receivers.”
Aside from Fromm’s natural football talent and athletic ability that make him a desirable NFL quarterback, his mental fortitude and intangibles are what separate him from most players his age.
He showed his leadership true freshman year, taking charge of the Bulldogs en route to an overtime loss to Alabama in the national championship. To go toe-to-toe with one of Nick Saban’s best teams of all time as a true freshman takes a special talent not only physically, but mentally as well.
“He’s just the kind of guy you want as a leader,” Butler said. “(Georgia) recognized him as a leader after that Notre Dame game his freshman year. I was just impressed with how he accepted it and it’s just gotten bigger and bigger until today. He jumped in there (as a starter his freshman year) and it’s all about how you handle yourself. You have to handle yourself professionally to be accepted. You don’t bully yourself around, don’t say and do things you don’t usually do. Know your place, and I think that’s how you gain respect; and Jake did that.”
With Fromm’s resume’ and natural leadership ability, it would make perfect sense for Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy and the Bears to draft Fromm in the second round if he’s available.
Take it from a Bears fan, a college hall of famer and a Georgia analyst in Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.