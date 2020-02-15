WINAMAC — In the midst of a tight game, the last place a key player wants to be is sitting on the bench.
Unfortunately for Amber Wolf, that's where the South Central senior found herself at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth in Saturday's Class 2A Winamac Regional semifinal with Adams Central.
"I was very nervous sitting on the bench," Wolf said. "It's not an easy thing to do. I was like, 'Coach, I'm not going to foul again.'"
There proved to be no reason for Wolf to worry. After exiting at the 13-second mark of the third, with SC down three, a deficit that would grow to five, Wolf saw Faith Biggs and Abbie Tomblin bang treys in the first 46 ticks of the fourth quarter to quickly wipe out the deficit. Tomblin added another 3 before Wolf returned inside the four-minute mark, promptly knocking down a jump shot to break a tie that touched off a decisive 7-0 run in the Satellites' 46-41 victory.
"My team was hitting shots out there. I was happy watching them," Wolf said. "I didn't have very many touches, being inside I was more of a rebounder. Once I went back in, I was like, all right, I need to get to the outside and start driving, start touching the ball more. It paid off."
Wolf scored 12 points to go with 14 rebounds. She converted consecutive putbacks in the third quarter to boost SC to a 23-16 lead before Adams Central (19-8) caught the Satellites off guard with full-court pressure. Two quick steals were converted into triples in an 11-0 Flying Jets counter that put them up 27-23.
"This is game 27. We're to a point where it should not rattle us," Bucher said. "It rattled us for two, three possessions and they executed on every single one of them. It made it a good game. We just talked about it, if we just hit a free throw, none of that matters."
After Wolf went to the bench, it was Tomblin's turn to take the reins. Following her pair of 3s, she split six free throws and added a clinching steal and layup in the final minute.
"Our mindset was we're not going to lose this game," Tomblin said. "In that timeout, there were like six minutes, everyone's like, make sure to penetrate, we all worked together. Once (Wolf) went back in, she hit an important shot. A lot of times when I shoot, I think about it too much. I wasn't thinking anything. A lot of that (Adams Central rally) was my fault. I wasn't expecting that and I made a lot of bad passes. We had to keep reminding ourselves, little things add up. That's what coach Bucher always says."
Biggs' 3, coming on a press break with the score 40-36, was certainly the boldest of all of South Central's shots. Her dad Gary, joking afterward, said she was walking home if she had missed it, but she didn't, sinking it from the corner.
"(Assistant coach) Scotty (Marks) and I were joking, at this point, the way we're shooting free throws, she might as well," Bucher said. "Right there starting the fourth quarter, we said, look, guys, we haven't really shot the ball that well. Somebody needs to bury a shot. We have a group of people who want that moment, who want that shot."
In addition to a game-high 16 points, Tomblin chased Adams Central's best perimeter player, McKenna Dietsch in the segments when S.C. (20-7) was playing man defense, helping hold her to 10 points.
"(Wolf) gets amped, really energetic, but she's able to stay mentally tough," Bucher said. "(Tomblin)'s not afraid to shoot. That's just from these kids being successful in a lot of sports, doing multiple things.
At the end of the day, at this point in the season, the grind got us a win. I'm happy with the effort. We definitely played hard. We were losing the rebound battle pretty excessively early and found a way to get back in it against a team that was clearly bigger than us. The fight was big for us."
So was the composure.
"We definitely lost our heads for a second, but we're still a young team, we just needed to relax, take a breath. That timeout (down 27-23) was definitely needed. Our younger players were told we just need to pop out on the zone and once they did that, it fell back into place."
