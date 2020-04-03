Her resume' includes 10 years of collegiate coaching, yet something about taking over a struggling high school program that hadn't won more than nine games since 2004 appealed to Aimee Litka.
"I think it's a real opportunity to build something," Litka said Thursday. "I enjoy the challenge of developing a program. I've had such overwhelming support the last 24 hours, it's reassuring to me that it was the right move. I was in a great situation. We were a couple games from the national tournament. I wasn't really looking around. It was going to have to be the right thing. The school and the support system is phenomenal. It all sparked my interest. I saw an opportunity in front of me and I decided to go for it. I'm blessed that it worked out this way."
The South Bend St. Joseph and Valparaiso University graduate was an assistant coach this season at IU-South Bend, which went 25-7. She spent the previous nine years as the head coach of Holy Crosse College.
"Her experience as a college coach, a college player, being a three-sport standout athlete in high school separated her from the applicants," New Prairie Athletics Director Ben Bachmann said. "She was a true student-athlete at the high school and college level. She fits the mold we were looking for in an education-based athletics program."
A volleyball, basketball and softball player at St. Joseph, Litka was an Indiana All-Star as a senior, when the Indians won the Class 3A state title. Litka, who was coached by current Michigan City coach Mike Megyese, scored 1,698 career points, which stood as the school record at the time.
"The one word I can user to describe Aimee is special," Megyese said. "She was one of my finest I've ever coached, no question about it. There's a special place in my heart for Aimee. She wasn't the most talented kid I ever coached, but she was one of the hardest workers. She put in the time."
At Valpo, Litka helped the Crusaders to 66 wins in her career, scoring 944 points with 171 3-pointers.
"One of the appealing things about New Prairie is it likes multi-sport athletes," said Litka, who lives 10 minutes from the school. "I did it. I see the value in it. I was blessed with really good girls (in college). It's not that they weren't coachable, it's just that when you get to the college level, you're dealing with specialized athletes, it's probably the only sport they've been in for years. The chance to get to student-athletes a little earlier is exciting, to get to them at more of the developmental stage, when they're still excited to soak up everything."
New Prairie (4-19) returns its entire sectional roster, including the duo of senior Jordan Winters and sophomore Eva Dodds, who combined for 498 points, and the incoming freshman class is expected to have an immediate impact.
"There's a lot of potential with the program," Litka said. "The key to any team is the middle school program, the feeder system. I've heard quite a bit about the eighth grade class. I came in as a freshman. There's a lot of pressure coming into the varsity, the transition. The pieces all have to fit right into the big puzzle. There's several underclassmen, kids in the feeder program who have all played together, so they have a chemistry. There's a groundwork in place, which helps quite a bit. It's a fresh start for everybody, freshman to senior."
Litka will take any head start she can get, given the current circumstances which preclude her from meeting any of the team in person.
"It's a challenge as a new coach that comes with the transition, but we need to be sensitive to what's going on," she said. "It's still a planning process. I've started a list of things to knock out. I want to get to the players who are currently in the program, start there and work our way through. We'll eventually have a Zoom meeting to give them an avenue to communicate with me, and set up a strategic plan to meet as this rides out."
A product of South Bend's Inter-City Catholic League, Litka sees some similarities in New Prairie even though it is a public school with an enrollment nearing 1,000.
"One other draw was the hometown pride," she said. "In South Bend, St. Joe, Marian, everybody and their brother goes wherever they want. I knew everybody I went to high school with and knew them since fifth grade. With the voucher system, schools have people from all over. New Prairie is one of those places that still has that small (school) feel. It's unique in that aspect."
