Today
Girls Basketball
Class A Culver Sectional: LaCrosse vs. Argos, approx. 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A Whiting Sectional: Marquette vs. Bishop Noll, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Hebron Sectional: South Central vs. North Newton, 5:30 p.m.; Westville vs. North Judson, approx. 7:15 p.m.
Class 4A Michigan City Sectional: La Porte vs. South Bend Riley, 6 p.m.; Michigan City vs. Plymouth, approx. 7:45 p.m.
