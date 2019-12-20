Salary named NAIA Player of the Year

Photo Courtesy of Marian University AthleticsCharles Salary of Marian University was named the NAIA Player of the Year. The La Porte graduate and Knights senior running back, shown with, from left, Marian President Dan Elsener, Marian Athletic Director Steve Downing and Marian head football coach Mark Henninger, received the award at the national championship banquet Friday in Grambling, La. No. 2 Marian plays top-ranked Morningside for the title tonight.