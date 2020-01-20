NP grapplers post fifth in NIC Meet
New Prairie's wrestling team finished fifth at the Northern Indiana Conference Meet on Saturday. Medalists were Dusty Young Ben Fronk, and Hunter Whitenack. Wrestler of the day was Tyler Graeber. NP travels to John Glenn on Thursday, gunning for win No. 30.
Cougars' Breeding claims third at state
Morgan Breeding represented New Prairie down at Girls State Wrestling on Friday. She pinned her way to earning third place.
Blazers girls hoops rolls
Marquette’s girls basketball team beat Bowman Academy 51-32 on the road on Monday. Ally McConnell led all scorers with 21 points for the Blazers (7-9), marking the fifth time in her last seven games she’s scored 20 or more points. Ryleigh Grott had 18 points.
Satellites boys hoops gets topped
South Central’s boys basketball team fell 52-46 at Boone Grove on Friday. Zack Christy tallied 25 points for the Satellites (4-7, 0-3 Porter County Conference), and Trent Smoker added eight points. Trent Hudspeth led SC with five rebounds. South Central trailed 15-10 after the first period and was playing catch-up the rest of the way. It pulled within 23-22 early in the third, but never tied it or took the lead.
Six to be inducted into La Porte Hubner HOF
The Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame at La Porte High School will induct six individuals between the JV & varsity boys basketball home games versus Crown Point on Jan. 31. Denny Mantick, Dick Hostetler, Eddie Dubbs, Greg Fruth, Elena Lancioni, and Mark Manering are the 2020 inductees.
Softball clinic at Chesterton YMCA
The Chesterton YMCA will host a softball skills and beginning pitching clinic on three successive Sundays -- this coming Sunday, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9. The skills sessions will run from 10-11 a.m. followed by the pitching sessions from 11 to noon. The clinics will be conducted by former college coaches Gil Arzola and Denny King. Fees are $40 for each session. Pre-registration is required. Send name, age, session(s) requested and check to: Gilbert Arzola, 212 David Road, Valparaiso. For details, call or text 219-309-3662.
